Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
Smith County deputy, driver OK in head-on collision from Sunday
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 23 and does not relate to the story. Both a Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy and another driver that were involved in a head-on collision on Aug. 20 have been released from medical care. At 9...
Crews on scene of fire at Smith County wood grinding plant
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a wood grinding plant off of Highway 31 west near the 13300 block of FM 206 in Smith County, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed. The wood grinding plant is located on the same property as the Miracle-Gro Fertilizer plant. According to […]
57-Year-Old Darrell R. Fowler Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a single-motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday night in Rusk County. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview was heading [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
No students injured after 4-car crash involving Chapel Hill ISD bus, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No student injuries were reported after a Chapel Hill ISD bus was involved in a four-car crash on Highway 64 East, according to Smith County officials. Officials with the district said the bus was rear ended around 6:45 a.m. when the bus was at a stopping point by a car […]
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills.
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
Officials ask drivers to avoid Highway 31 East after single-vehicle crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a single-vehicle crash in Smith County on Highway 31 East on Monday, said Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. A white pick-up truck was involved in the wreck, and the front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash happened in the 24200 block of the highway, […]
Longview rollover to cause delays in area
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
Man accused of breaking into Gladewater store and stealing from register
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A man broke through a glass door and stole from the register at a Gladewater business on Wednesday, said Martin Pessink, the owner of the store. The man targeted Sasquatch’s Trading Post and cut a hole through their fence to enter, and money was also taken from a donation jar benefitting […]
PHOTOS: New details on fatal 2021 Anderson County plane crash
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man lost his life after a plane crash on May 6, 2021 in Palestine. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a single-engine airplane crash in a field of FM 1990 in Palestine March 2021. At that time it was reported two people were transported to local hospitals […]
‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
Drivers receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries after vehicle flips over in Lindale
LINDALE, Texas — Drivers are expected to be OK after a wreck in Lindale in which one of vehicles flipped over after getting hit while turning onto US Highway 69 Wednesday morning. Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes said the crash happened during morning school traffic. A vehicle was on...
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
