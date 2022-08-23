ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

CBS19

Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview rollover to cause delays in area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
MALAKOFF, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say

UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
TROUP, TX
KSLA

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS19

CBS19

