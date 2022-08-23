ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
Monsoon season: Why it's been so muggy in San Diego lately

SAN DIEGO — You’re probably noticing the mugginess, especially at night — maybe even running the air conditioning a bit more. Well, you can blame these hot and humid conditions on monsoons. The monsoon season for us in San Diego can start as early as July but...
17,000 SQFT San Diego Property Occupied by Planet Fitness Sells for $8.15MM

Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) has completed the $8.15 million sale of a 17,000-square-foot single-tenant property occupied by Planet Fitness located at 9420 Scranton Road in San Diego, CA. At a 4.90% cap rate, the sale broke a national record for the lowest ever cap rate for a Planet Fitness-occupied property, per CoStar.
15 Best Indian Restaurants in San Diego, CA

If you’re looking for some of the best Indian cuisines in San Diego, look no further! The following is a list of some of the best Indian restaurants in San Diego. So, whether you’re a fan of curries, naan bread, or samosas, there’s sure to be a restaurant on this list that will satisfy your cravings.
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
Alaska Airlines flight returns to Sea-Tac due to 'unusual vibration'

Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego returned to Sea-Tac International Airport. Part of the cowling, the metal paneling covering the engine, detached from the plane upon landing. The plane is no longer in service as the airline’s safety team investigates the cause. Guests were rebooked on another flight...
