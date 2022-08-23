State Panel Told To Protect Mount Washington’s Fragile Summit in New Plan

Read full article on original website
Related
NHPR
Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
Two military planes were forced to make emergency landings on Tuesday — one at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington, the other in New Jersey —including a refueler craft carrying seven staff members of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, who were onboard for an orientation flight.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS plan for child care resources focused on long-term strength
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There is a shortage of childcare workers in New Hampshire, and the state is hoping to help. Retirements during the pandemic and not enough people entering the field are leaving many businesses short-staffed. Discovery Child Enrichment Center in Portsmouth is a big operation at full capacity....
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
laconiadailysun.com
Miss New Hampshire's personal walk to recovery
LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belknap Primary Voter’s Guide Seeks To Remove ‘Extremists’
LACONIA – Citizens of all 10 towns in Belknap County and the six wards in Laconia have a new voter’s guide listed for the GOP Primary Sept. 13 posted by a new organization looking to remove “extremists” from office who they contend led to the crisis at Gunstock.
Election Monitors Appointed for Windham, Bedford, Laconia Ward 6 For Wrong Vote Counts
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Attorney General’s Office and Secretary of State’s Office have sent letters of appointment for election monitors following election reviews in Windham, Bedford, and Laconia Ward 6. The monitors are Eugene van Loan appointed to Windham, Eric Forcier appointed to Bedford, and Bonnie Winnona MacKinnon appointed for Laconia Ward 6.
Bears Gone, Forest Service Reopens Hancock Campground in Lincoln
The USDA Forest Service reopened Hancock Campground, located on the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln at 8 a.m. Thursday. The campground was temporarily closed for public safety due to an increase in bear activity. Bears were able to access improperly stored food on several occasions and, as a result, became. habituated...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
WMUR.com
Jamestown Canyon virus identified in batches of mosquitos in two New Hampshire towns, DHHS says
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported they have identified the first batches of mosquitos this year to test positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus. Health officials said the first positive batch was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2. and the second positive...
N.H. Veterinarians seeing increase in dog pneumonia cases, spreading to Mass. and Maine
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Veterinarians in Southern New Hampshire are seeing a rise in serious cases of pneumonia among dogs. “Since May I think we are topping 250ish,” said Dr. Taylor Driscoll, an ER Vet at the Veterinary Emergency Center in Manchester. Dogs like one-year-old Bella, who is now...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Massachusetts teen found dead in New Hampshire 49 years ago; case is unsolved
RINDGE, N.H. — It has been 49 years since a Massachusetts teenager disappeared and was later found dead in New Hampshire. Authorities said James Teta, 15, vanished from his home in Revere on Aug. 23, 1973. His body was found two days later in the woods off Route 119...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
WMUR.com
Animal shelters, day cares in New Hampshire take extra precautions with unknown respiratory virus spreading in dogs
BEDFORD, N.H. — An unknown canine respiratory virus is spreading across New England and it's hitting shelters and doggy day cares the hardest. “This virus is not a good one. It's knocking dogs on their tuckuses," said Gail Fisher, owner of All Dogs Gym and Inn. The All Dogs...
Secretary of State Scanlan Says Upcoming Elections Likely To Be Highly Scrutinized
CONCORD – The upcoming state primary and general elections are expected to see heightened scrutiny in the wake of problems in ballot counting discovered in three communities. The discrepancies made public in ballot totals in Windham, Bedford and just this week in Laconia’s Ward 6 were all caused by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Laconia State School Purchase Proposals Due Soon; Watch Out for ‘Purple Fentanyl’
PLAISTOW – Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Laconia State School are coming into the state. Gov. Chris Sununu and the five-member Executive Council expect they will soon be able to consider several offers before deciding which to select. Sununu and the Executive Council met at...
Two Massachusetts men drown in New Hampshire in separate incidents this weekend
A pair of Massachusetts men died Saturday in New Hampshire, drowning hours apart from each other in separate incidents, police said. In Bristol, 20 minutes west of Lake Winnipesaukee, a 19-year-old man died while swimming in Profile Falls, a swim hole on the Smith River. New Hampshire State Police said...
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
Londonderry Publisher Arrested for Improperly Labeled Political Ads Says AG Has Better Things To Do
Attorney General John M. Formella said that Debra A. Paul, 62, of Londonderry, has been arrested on six misdemeanor counts related to penalties for political advertising for publishing political advertisements that did not comply with state election laws. Paul responded: “I would like to think the attorney general’s office has...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.
