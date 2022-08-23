ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Sings Along To 'Bad Romance' In Adorable Clip

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like Cardi B's daughter Kulture is a Lady Gaga fan! The rapper shared a clip to her Instagram stories on Monday (August 22) of the four-year-old adorably singing along to "Bad Romance."

The clip sees Kulture smiling while holding a phone blasting the song and singing along. “She really is my daughters… if you know you know,” wrote Cardi in the caption. According to Billboard , Cardi actually performed the hit song at her high school talent show in 2009. Footage of the performance resurfaced online in 2018, and Gaga herself got to see it. The "Hold My Hand" singer simply responded to the cover with a tweet that said, “I LIVE.”

Watch the clip below:

Cardi recently shared the secret to her hair growth — and it was quite the surprise. The " Up" rapper revealed that she's been boiling onions and using the water to wash her hair.“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” she wrote alongside photos of the results. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.I stopped cause I got really lazy. Its odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

