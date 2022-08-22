The chancellor has warned that middle-income Britons will need “urgent” help from the government in paying their energy bills. Nadhim Zahawi called on all Britons to reduce their energy consumption. Mr Zahawi told The Telegraph: “My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits. If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.”Experts are warning that the energy price cap could top £7,000 next year as Ofgem announced the highest...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO