Imperial Beach, CA

Benedict Taravella
2d ago

this is where Summer Stefan has to prosecute all of them. she needs to defend the County laws and let these kids know that San Diego County is not like L.A

Victor Macias
2d ago

CopyCats video taping themselves causing trouble and then posting it on media because they think it's cool. arrest them and STOP boohooing about them being kids.

AFrisco
2d ago

People aren't afraid to break the laws in CA. There aren't any consequences!

NBC San Diego

Officer Fatally Shoots Dog at East Village Homeless Camp: SDPD

A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday. San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items

ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego

El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9

More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
police1.com

Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
NBC San Diego

SUV in Point Loma Hits Man and His Off-Leash Dog He Was Trying to Catch

A dog owner was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him and his pet on a Point Loma Heights-area roadway. The 2020 Jeep SUV hit the 56-year-old man about 6:45 a.m. as he was walking in the middle of the 3700 block of Poe Street, trying to round up his off-leash dog, according to the San Diego Police Department.
onscene.tv

SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego

08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
