Benedict Taravella
2d ago
this is where Summer Stefan has to prosecute all of them. she needs to defend the County laws and let these kids know that San Diego County is not like L.A
4
Victor Macias
2d ago
CopyCats video taping themselves causing trouble and then posting it on media because they think it's cool. arrest them and STOP boohooing about them being kids.
2
AFrisco
2d ago
People aren't afraid to break the laws in CA. There aren't any consequences!
5
NBC San Diego
Officer Fatally Shoots Dog at East Village Homeless Camp: SDPD
A lawman fatally shot a dog that charged officers at an East Village homeless encampment Thursday. San Diego Police Department personnel were working with homeless people to get tents and other possessions off a sidewalk in the 100 block of 17th Street when the animal approached them aggressively about 8 a.m., SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.
kusi.com
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
CHULA VISA (CNS) – Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both...
NBC San Diego
Police Beef Up Presence After Surfer Dispute at La Jolla's Windansea Beach
A scary situation in the water between surfers in La Jolla has caused a ripple effect on land. Now, the San Diego Police Department said they're putting an emphasis on patrols in the area to keep an eye on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. According to SDPD Lt. Brian Avera,...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Man arrested in Encinitas with $40K in stolen items
ENCINITAS — A young man was arrested last week in the Encinitas area for allegedly stealing an enclosed trailer filled with an abundance of personal valuables. Kile Flihan, 25, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 17 in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Reward offered in Chula Vista shooting death
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weekend shooting of a San Diego man, a Chula Vista Police Department spokesman said.
police1.com
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Wrapped body found off road near Escondido
A sheriff’s homicide investigation was launched after a wrapped body was discovered off a North County road Thursday morning.
As shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief went on a shopping spree
While shopper browsed at Carmel Mountain Costco, a thief stole her wallet and went on a shopping spree with her credit and debit cards
NBC San Diego
SUV in Point Loma Hits Man and His Off-Leash Dog He Was Trying to Catch
A dog owner was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him and his pet on a Point Loma Heights-area roadway. The 2020 Jeep SUV hit the 56-year-old man about 6:45 a.m. as he was walking in the middle of the 3700 block of Poe Street, trying to round up his off-leash dog, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Fire erupts at La Mesa Office Depot, businesses evacuated
Business were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted inside an Office Depot in La Mesa, according to Heartland Fire.
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego
08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Ex-marine sentenced to 15 years to life for North County DUI wrong-way crash
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting fire hydrant in San Carlos
A suspected drunken driver is accused of hitting a fire hydrant and leaving behind a watery mess in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Nine children displaced after deadly shooting inside El Cajon home
A mother of nine is dead after police say her husband shot her in their home early Monday morning.
Office Depot fire in East County causes $1M in damage
Firefighters Wednesday battled a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa that caused over $1 million in damage, first responders said.
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Shot By San Diego Police in Fairmount Park After Attacks on Relatives: SDSO
A spokesman for the San Diego Sheriff's Department originally said the two victims in the home had been attacked with a machete but later modified that description to "a metal object" — Ed. A San Diego police officer shot and killed a man in Fairmount Park on Tuesday after...
Arraignment delayed for father of 9 accused of killing wife
A judge Wednesday postponed the arraignment for 45-year-old Abdulhannan Al Wari, accused of killing his wife, due to not having an Arabic translator.
