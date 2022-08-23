ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

STERLINGTON VS NEVILLE

A student says "All loans should be forgiven" Your kids are likely exposed to these dangerous trends often when online, at school, or out with friends. The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help.
STERLINGTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoe donations help local community

For any kids or teenagers who need some new cool kicks or want to donate gently used ones, opportunity has presented itself. Ruston resident Bevin Hicks and her family have started a shoe donation basket at their home, where anyone can bring new or gently used shoes for individuals who need a new pair of school shoes.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

Crossett High School students discuss back-to-school anxiety

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–For some kids, heading back to school can be exciting while others feel stressed about what to expect from the upcoming school year. Students and teachers at Crossett High School are in week two of the school year. Tavis Caldwell is a student at CHS, he felt added stress going into the new year with much expectation as a junior.
CROSSETT, AR
KNOE TV8

Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time

Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
KNOE TV8

8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers. “We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Grant High School student found with firearm

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm. GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.
GRANT PARISH, LA

