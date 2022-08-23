Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
STERLINGTON VS NEVILLE
A student says "All loans should be forgiven" Your kids are likely exposed to these dangerous trends often when online, at school, or out with friends. The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita senior center needs help as demand for food rises
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food. Food pantry volunteer Carrie Cann says they help when they can, but times are tough. “They have boxes of food for them at the end...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School to take place on September 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 9, 2022, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School at 10 AM. The school is located at 1709 Parkview Drive in Monroe, La.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shoe donations help local community
For any kids or teenagers who need some new cool kicks or want to donate gently used ones, opportunity has presented itself. Ruston resident Bevin Hicks and her family have started a shoe donation basket at their home, where anyone can bring new or gently used shoes for individuals who need a new pair of school shoes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
Half-dozen Bearcats speak to children at Ruston Elementary School, during week of Bayou Jamb festivities
Bayou Jamb is far from a ‘two-day only’ event. It’s a week full of festivities. Wet weather didn’t stop several Ruston High School football players from doing a good deed. They visited Ruston Elementary School to read and share an important message about maintaining good character.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish Public schools closed Thursday, classes resume Friday
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullatt said public schools will be closed on Thursday, August 25 due to the weather. Gullatt said there are still several roads that school buses will not be able to drive through because of flooding. Classes will resume on Friday, August 26.
Bayou Jamb provides a ‘taste’ of what’s ahead this weekend outside Ruston’s Joe Aillet Stadium
The week full of festivities rolls on for Bayou Jamb. But, we’re talking about the action in the kitchen – and not on the gridiron. Ruston’s Civic Center hosted the inaugural ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. Up to 15 vendors, and dozens of hungry appetites filled the venue to get a taste of the city. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myarklamiss.com
Crossett High School students discuss back-to-school anxiety
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–For some kids, heading back to school can be exciting while others feel stressed about what to expect from the upcoming school year. Students and teachers at Crossett High School are in week two of the school year. Tavis Caldwell is a student at CHS, he felt added stress going into the new year with much expectation as a junior.
Downtown West Monroe to host Live concert honoring Hall of Fame inductee and Ouachita Parish native Webb Pierce
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of West Monroe is gearing up to host a live concert honoring West Monroe native and country music Hall of Fame inductee, Webb Pierce. The event will take place on August 26, 2022, from 7 PM to 9 PM at Alley Park located at 200 Natchitoches Street in […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
KNOE TV8
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish Schools closed on Wednesday 8/24
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - All Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 24th according to Superintendent John Gullatt. Gullatt says it’s out of an abundance of caution due to closed roads throughout the parish.
KNOE TV8
8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
Pig Out!: Downtown West Monroe to host pig out event at Johnny’s Pizza on August 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, there pig out event at the Johnny’s Pizza House located at 809 Warren Drive in West Monroe, La. This event will support the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront property. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.
KNOE TV8
La. sheriff reveals dangerous trends every parent should know
The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us what things junk food can do to your brain. Sterlington PD urges residents to lock car doors, 8...
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers. “We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
KNOE TV8
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
KNOE TV8
Grant High School student found with firearm
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm. GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.
Comments / 0