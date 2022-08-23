ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MO

Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County

Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT

A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
St. Joe Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Hitting Dead End Guard Rail

A St. Joseph man suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guard rail on a dead end road. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Christopher J. Hunt was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road when he failed to observe a dead end and the front of his motorcycle struck the guard rail.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after an ATV crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property near Highway 65 and Shannon Road just before 9:40 a.m. Troopers said Michael R. Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was thrown from the ATV after he hit The post Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Elderly Hughesville man seriously injured when his ATV hits a drainage ditch

Two Pettis County residents are injured, one seriously, in an ATV accident just east of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was driving through a pasture when he struck a drainage ditch and abruptly stopped. Both Cornine and his passenger, Jenny Cornine, 60, also of Hughesville, were ejected on impact.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
MISSOURI STATE
Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge

Paperwork is filed to return a Jefferson City man to Missouri to face a charge of parental kidnapping. Thomas Chee, 54, is accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from her daycare, then heading west without the mother’s knowledge. The woman contacted police after she tried unsuccessfully for hours to make phone contact with Chee. He and the child were found the following day in Utah. The child was unharmed.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Pettis County man pleads guilty to stealing car & leading officers on a chase

A Sedalia man pleads guilty to stealing a motor vehicle last fall. Jorge Esquivel, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced November 9. It was last September when officers were called...
SEDALIA, MO
UPDATED: Wheelchair-bound woman missing from Boonville

UPDATE: Tammi Lynn Turner has been located and is safe. The Boonville Police Department is asking for your helping in locating a missing woman. Tammi Lynn Turner, 57, of Boonville, was last seen Sunday, August 21 near her home on Third Street. She was reported missing earlier today. Turner is...
BOONVILLE, MO
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover

Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Jury trial scheduled for Versailles woman accused of murdering boyfriend

A Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend last month is scheduled for a jury trial next spring. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. It was earlier today when the judge overseeing the case scheduled Caruso for a week-long jury trial to begin April 18, 2023.
VERSAILLES, MO

