kjluradio.com
Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County
Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Benton County man seriously injured in crash earlier this week has died
An elderly Benton County man, who had been seriously injured in a Johnson County crash, has died. James Kissick, 77, of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kissick was driving on Highway 13 near Warrensburg Tuesday evening...
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian seriously injured when he's struck by a juvenile motorist in Jefferson City
An Osage County man is seriously injured when he’s struck by a SUV in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports a licensed juvenile was driving in the 1600 block of Southwest Boulevard, just west of McKay Park, on Thursday morning when the accident occurred. Police say the...
Missouri teen hospitalized after vehicle strikes UTV
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 5:3op.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Amy N. Hawk, 54, Cowgill, was northbound on Route B one mile south of Cowgill. The Chevy crossed the center...
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Hitting Dead End Guard Rail
A St. Joseph man suffered serious injuries Wednesday night when his motorcycle struck a guard rail on a dead end road. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 42-year-old St. Joseph resident Christopher J. Hunt was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road when he failed to observe a dead end and the front of his motorcycle struck the guard rail.
Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hurt Wednesday morning after an ATV crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on private property near Highway 65 and Shannon Road just before 9:40 a.m. Troopers said Michael R. Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was thrown from the ATV after he hit The post Two hurt in Pettis County ATV crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Hughesville man seriously injured when his ATV hits a drainage ditch
Two Pettis County residents are injured, one seriously, in an ATV accident just east of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was driving through a pasture when he struck a drainage ditch and abruptly stopped. Both Cornine and his passenger, Jenny Cornine, 60, also of Hughesville, were ejected on impact.
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge
Paperwork is filed to return a Jefferson City man to Missouri to face a charge of parental kidnapping. Thomas Chee, 54, is accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from her daycare, then heading west without the mother’s knowledge. The woman contacted police after she tried unsuccessfully for hours to make phone contact with Chee. He and the child were found the following day in Utah. The child was unharmed.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man pleads guilty to stealing car & leading officers on a chase
A Sedalia man pleads guilty to stealing a motor vehicle last fall. Jorge Esquivel, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced November 9. It was last September when officers were called...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Wheelchair-bound woman missing from Boonville
UPDATE: Tammi Lynn Turner has been located and is safe. The Boonville Police Department is asking for your helping in locating a missing woman. Tammi Lynn Turner, 57, of Boonville, was last seen Sunday, August 21 near her home on Third Street. She was reported missing earlier today. Turner is...
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
kjluradio.com
Jury trial scheduled for Versailles woman accused of murdering boyfriend
A Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend last month is scheduled for a jury trial next spring. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. It was earlier today when the judge overseeing the case scheduled Caruso for a week-long jury trial to begin April 18, 2023.
