San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Scooter companies say they can't comply with San Diego's new rules

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
The city of San Diego cracked down on scooter rules and enforcement on Aug. 1, aiming to keep scooters off sidewalks and parked in designated areas.

But there are far fewer scooters on the street as companies struggle to comply.

David Garrick covers San Diego at the Union-Tribune.

