Garden Grove seeks community input on accessory dwelling units
Garden Grove residents with property containing an accessory dwelling unit (ADUs) or those who are considering adding one are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to share their experiences and provide their input. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Friday, September 16, 2022 at ggcity.org/planning/adu.
Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors
A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
Supervisor Katrina Foley responds to California Coastal Commission Notice of Violation of the Coastal Act in the Upper Newport Bay
Orange Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to the California Coastal Commission’s Notice of Violation of the California Coastal Act regarding the privatization of public land in the Upper Newport Bay and the County’s response to the Grand Jury. This letter follows a comprehensive report by the Orange County Grand Jury that investigates the history of this property and the fence prohibiting the public from accessing public land.
Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School
The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness
David Burke announces candidacy for Cypress City Council
I am running for Cypress City Council because as a business owner, attorney, husband, and father, I care deeply about Cypress’s future. I intend to prioritize safe streets, clean parks, attracting desirable businesses, economic opportunity, and fun community events as the key pillars of a thriving city. And as the founder of a nonprofit that fights against big money in politics and for more transparent government, I also want to ensure that our city’s government lives up to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.
Lakewood city system not affected by Metropolitan Water District pipeline repair
The City of Lakewood’s Department of Water Resources (DWR) pumps 100% of its water from underground aquifers directly beneath Lakewood. Lakewood DWR does not use imported water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD). From Sept. 6-20, MWD will be making emergency repairs to one of its...
LAEF invites community to State of the District breakfast
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to partner with Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver, to host the annual State of the District breakfast event on Friday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. “LAEF is thrilled to invite community members and parents to this event....
Supervisor Foley Highlights Fly Friendly Program Environmental Benefits with Tree Planting Ceremony in Newport Beach
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley held a tree-planting ceremony at the Peter & Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Newport Beach’s Back Bay.to announce Fly Friendly, the new education and community outreach program designed to reduce noise and pollution, with community leaders and aviation stakeholders. Fly...
Max Berg Park Shooting Spurs Council to Address Public Safety Efforts, Police Staffing
Sal Tinajero is trying to raise taxes in Santa Ana again
Sal Tinajero was the Santa Ana City Councilman who put Measure X on the ballot – which gave Santa Ana the highest sales tax rate in Orange County (read about that here). Tinajero was running for Santa Ana Mayor when Measure X passed. He lost that race but now he is running for Mayor again – and apparently he has not learned his lesson. Tinajero is once again trying to raise taxes for Santa Ana residents!
11th Marines Award San Juan Capistrano Rotary Members Plaque of Appreciation
Painting Principles: Local Artists Brighten North Beach with New ‘Character Counts’ Mural
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter Enter Final Phase of $3 Million Capital Campaign
Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) has entered the final phase of its five-year, $3 Million capital campaign to “Raise the Roof” of a new animal shelter for Newport Beach with a goal to raise the last $100,000 by October 1, 2022. All contributions of $5,000 or...
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park
Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Labor Day
In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled...
Firefighters will be training on N. Grand near E. 4th St. through Sunday
OCFA Firefighters will be training in the area of 511 N Grand Ave. today through Sunday. That site is just north of E. 4th St. and a few blocks north of the DMV’s Santa Ana branch. Beginning tomorrow, the training will involve live fire. Smoke may be seen in...
Fontana Mazda hosts Labor Day 2022 Celebration: complimentary, incredible food and car show
FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda’s free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The “Hunger Can Eat Our Dust” celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.
Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community
