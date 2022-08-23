Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
The Horrible ‘House of the Dragon’ Wigs Need an Intervention
I do not enjoy how much of my brain space is wasted thinking about House of the Dragon, a series I had only moderate interest in watching and had only a moderately enjoyable time once I did last Sunday.I watched and mostly liked Game of Thrones, but I was not a “Game of Thrones person”—you know the type, those who have accepted George R.R. Martin as their lord and personal savior and for whom Thrones is, like, a whole thing. They even can understand what’s happening.This is all to say a prequel series seemed more exhausting than exciting, an obligation...
The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins hit Prime Video series in ‘mystery’ role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is set to join The Boys in an unknown role.The Grey’s Anatomy star will be a recurring guest star on the hit Prime Video superhero series, which recently released its third season.Morgan previously starred in Supernatural, which was created by Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys.He is not the only actor to have featured in both projects – fellow Supernatural cast-members Jensen Ackles and Jim Beaver have also made appearances in The Boys.Back when the first season of The Boys was released, Morgan voiced his support for the series on Twitter.“LOVE @TheBoysTV CANT WAIT FOR...
RELATED PEOPLE
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast now?
Game of Thrones became a pop culture phenomenon during its stellar eight-season run. The epic fantasy, based on the acclaimed novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, became an instant success, winning several prestigious awards and it remains the most-watched series in HBO history. A prequel, titled House of the Dragon, is already the most-watched television premiere in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ reveals surprising episode 1 details
A new deleted scene from The Sandman reveals more context about Dream’s capture. The video posted on Twitter by Netflix Geeked shows extended footage from episode one, “Sleep of the Just.” It takes place ten years later after Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) capture by the occultist Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance). It begins with his son Alex (Laurie Kynaston) at a party in his father’s mansion reading a newspaper story about Sleeping Sickness, a condition that has vexed many people with sleep-related issues all over the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize how ‘She-Hulk’ revelation brings a whole new meaning to a classic ‘Captain America’ scene
Marvel fans are taking a renewed interest in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger after a new revelation about the character of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, came to light in the first episode of the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users held hostage by an action thriller that suffered from huge problems
When you think of tortured productions that were originally designed to launch sprawling franchises but ended up being cut short, a long list of big budget Hollywood titles will immediately come to mind. It’s a universal problem, though, as last year’s Finnish action thriller Omerta 6/12 can attest.
Comments / 0