Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Related
Another new nonstop destination from RDU: Fort Myers
The southwest Florida location is just the latest of many destinations to be added to RDU Airport. Miss some of the more recent destinations? Look no further.
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
cbs17
Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens
DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall
Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
RDU announces nonstop flight service to the Bahamas
Morrisville, N.C. — The Raleigh-Bahamas pipeline is coming to fruition. Nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will launch this fall. Bahamasair will become RDU's 14th airline and fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning on Nov. 17. Bahamasair will begin service to...
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
cbs17
Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
wraltechwire.com
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
Damage to bridge over I-95 in Nash County blocks traffic
Whitakers, N.C. — One northbound lane on Interstate 95 was closed Wednesday after a bridge above the road was damaged. Sky 5 flew over the bridge at 9:45 a.m. near Exit 145 for N.C. Highway 4 in the Dortches area. The right lane was blocked and traffic was moving...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While our county drive-thru testing has ended, there are still numerous state-run and community drive-thru testing sites in Wake County, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available. Check out all the options below. Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop […]
thisisraleigh.com
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
cbs17
Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
Comments / 0