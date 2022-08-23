ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham homeowners forced to pay for repairs on street they never knew was private after sinkhole opens

DURHAM, NC – Imagine living on a residential street where a massive sinkhole has formed, and then being forced to pay to repair the road. That’s what some people who live in the Bonnie Hills subdivision in northeast Durham County are having to deal with as a sinkhole has taken up more than half the road, and the residents were never told when they moved in the road was a private street.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrisville, NC
Morrisville, NC
Lifestyle
WRAL News

Developer changes plans for Durham's Northgate Mall

Durham, N.C. — The owner of Northgate Mall has a new plan for its development. Northwood Investors - who purchased the mall in 2018 - now plans to re-develop the site for commercial purposes only. They had originally shared a plan that included residential housing as well. The 58-acre...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

RDU announces nonstop flight service to the Bahamas

Morrisville, N.C. — The Raleigh-Bahamas pipeline is coming to fruition. Nonstop flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will launch this fall. Bahamasair will become RDU's 14th airline and fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays, beginning on Nov. 17. Bahamasair will begin service to...
cbs17

Raleigh gas line hit Wednesday, road reopened Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a road is completely shut down after a gas line was hit by a piece of equipment Wednesday afternoon. Officers say the gas line was on the bridge on Rock Quarry Road between the Raleigh Police Department Southeast District offices and the Redeeming Love Missionary Church.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Air Traffic Control#Local Life#Mexico#Aircraft#Travel Info#What To Do#Rdu#Transportation#Wral News
wraltechwire.com

Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
WRAL News

Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests

While our county drive-thru testing has ended, there are still numerous state-run and community drive-thru testing sites in Wake County, as well as a large supply of no-cost, at-home tests available. Check out all the options below. Wake County At-Home COVID-19 Tests Wake County Public Health is offering no-cost, at-home antigen tests to the public. Stop […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighborhood pushes back against building plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh community is pushing back against plans for a taller mixed-use apartment complex in their neighborhood. Dozens of people came to a community meeting Wednesday night about a rezoning in Mordecai Village. The property owner of Mordecai on Clover apartments is requesting the area...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy