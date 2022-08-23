ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Lightning causes massive brush fire

A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Three Rivers, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Live Oak County, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
George West, TX
Live Oak County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Nueces River#Standing Water#Emergency Management#Three Rivers High School#Durham
KIII 3News

Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk

The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Duval, Northwestern Nueces, Northwestern San Patricio, Southeastern Webb, Southeastern Mcmullen, Northern Jim Wells, Southern Live Oak, Northwestern Duval and Southwestern Bee Counties through 10:30 pm C.S.T. At 8:48 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Beeville to 8 miles south of Freer to near El Cenizo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. The hazards will be winds in excess of 40 mph (radar indicated). These gust winds could have an impact to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy