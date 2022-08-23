Read full article on original website
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Lightning causes massive brush fire
A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
Eyewitness to the Storm: Alan Holt and Bill Vessey remember Harvey 5 years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seems like just yesterday when 3NEWS reported on the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. And it seems like just yesterday we were saying good bye to former Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey. Thursday, Mr. Bill was back home at Channel 3 meeting his predecessor, Alan...
Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
As the Nueces River rises the Live Oak County Office of Emergency Management activates to assist people
All lanes of US 181 shut down near Karnes City due to crash involving multiple 18 wheelers, TxDOT says
KARNES CITY, Texas — A crash involving three 18-wheelers has shut down all lanes of US 181 north of Karnes City, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials are asking drivers to avoid the area all together and find an alternate route. Use caution if you must...
Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!. Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down. Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd. We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always...
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Rollover crash on I37 snarls traffic Thursday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover crash on northbound I37 had traffic backed up Thursday morning. A silver SUV could be seen sitting on its roof near the Southern Minerals Rd. exit. The interstate was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews responded to Carmel Pkwy. near Alameda Wednesday morning after a call for a high-angle rescue came in for a worker stuck on a water tower. The call came in just before 10 a.m. The man was safely brought down just before 10:30 a.m.
Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk
The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
Fire crews respond to rescue call at water tower
KRIS 6 News has a crew on-scene, and they were able to capture someone stuck on a scaffold. We are standing by for more information.
New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday they will extend the existing school zone on Saratoga Blvd. to include the area around the new Carroll High School. This comes after a 3NEWS report from August 19 that the new high school was missing school zones.
Storage fire forces Staples Street Center to close
All CCRTA employees and tenants were evacuated at about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, due to a small fire within a storage room on the second floor.
Mosquito expert explains impacts of recent rainfall toward Coastal Bend ecology
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent rainfall has caused an uptick in mosquitos, and they are starting to get thicker than our humidity. Chief mosquito hunter Lauren Harris said her phone is always buzzing off the wall with calls for service. "It's because there is standing water finally, so...
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Duval, Northwestern Nueces, Northwestern San Patricio, Southeastern Webb, Southeastern Mcmullen, Northern Jim Wells, Southern Live Oak, Northwestern Duval and Southwestern Bee Counties through 10:30 pm C.S.T. At 8:48 pm C.S.T., doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Beeville to 8 miles south of Freer to near El Cenizo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. The hazards will be winds in excess of 40 mph (radar indicated). These gust winds could have an impact to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
