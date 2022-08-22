Read full article on original website
South Carolina girl mourning loss of brother gets law enforcement escort to candy store
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies brought a little joy to a young girl who recently lost her older brother. Heartbroken after unexpectedly losing her brother this month, deputies said the young girl told them she wanted to visit a candy store in an effort to cheer her up. “With the help of […]
WYFF4.com
Endangered child in South Carolina found safe, police say
HANAHAN, S.C. — Update:. With the assistance of the FBI and the Charleston Police Department, Lilian Constine has been located and is safe, police say. The father has not been found, police said. Original story:. Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a wanted man traveling with an endangered...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stuck truck shooting
Deon Antonio Michael Frasier was 17 when he shot Chadwick Garrett three times, killing the 45-year-old who had asked for money after helping Frasier and his cousin pull a SUV from a ditch. Now 23, Frasier was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Aug....
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
live5news.com
Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22
One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father
UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
Student found with weapon in backpack at Goose Creek High School on Thursday
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was found with a weapon in their backpack at Goose Creek High School this week. The discovery came after a school resource officer observed a suspicious student interaction on Thursday afternoon, according to a message sent to parents. School administrators and law enforcement took immediate action and conducted […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
Video: Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS (WCBD) – Video showing a South Carolina man being beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officers is drawing national scrutiny. State and local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into the officers’ actions following the video’s viral circulation. Randall Worcester is the Goose Creek man who was attacked by two Arkansas […]
live5news.com
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
The Post and Courier
West Ashley family says mental trauma persists after home invasion
The first thing Nick Werts remembers hearing the morning of Aug. 10 is his wife crying out his name for help. The 32-year-old father of four abruptly awoke to a stranger in his West Ashley home. Without his glasses, Werts could see only a set of eyes and a dark...
abcnews4.com
2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
Man dead after tree falls on truck in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed early Thursday morning after a tree fell on top of his truck while traveling on Mitchell Road near Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Chief Larry Garvin with the St. Paul Fire Department told News 2 that the man was driving down the roadway […]
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
WMBF
Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.
live5news.com
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
