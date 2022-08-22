ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

WYFF4.com

Endangered child in South Carolina found safe, police say

HANAHAN, S.C. — Update:. With the assistance of the FBI and the Charleston Police Department, Lilian Constine has been located and is safe, police say. The father has not been found, police said. Original story:. Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a wanted man traveling with an endangered...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for driver in N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a driver involved in a chase with officers Thursday morning. Officers were in the Waylyn community near Dorchester Road around 9 a.m. While patrolling, they say a grey BMW ran a stop sign while turning onto Ranger Drive from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22

One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father

UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

BRENYO, Michael, 89, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. CAMPBELL, Alfred, 87, of Mount Pleasant died Tuesday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston. CLARK, Jonathon Michael, 65, of Hollywood died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. CLEMENT,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Video: Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS (WCBD) – Video showing a South Carolina man being beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officers is drawing national scrutiny. State and local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation into the officers’ actions following the video’s viral circulation. Randall Worcester is the Goose Creek man who was attacked by two Arkansas […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
live5news.com

Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2 injured in shooting on Nottingham Drive in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is on the scene of shooting that left two people injured Wednesday afternoon in West Ashley. The shooting took place around 3:15 p.m. on Nottingham Drive, according to CPD. Two people were struck by gunfire and are suffering non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Shots fired in Georgetown store parking lot, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in a store parking lot. Officers responded to a call for a disturbance, which led to the suspect discharging his firearm, in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Fraser Street. Upon arrival, both the victim and suspect had already left the scene.
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

