Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi Top 10 countdown: A look at No. 7 West Point
There will be a lot of new faces in the huddle at West Point this season, but coach Chris Chambless believes the 2022 Green Wave can make it back to the state championship. To do it, he’ll have to replace practically all his starters across both lines and the entire defensive secondary. “It’s a ...
wcbi.com
Louisville’s Shorter talks West Point in GOTW preview
Louisville head football coach Tyrone Shorter discussed what he expects to see from West Point this Friday night in our game of the week. More:
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #59: Starkville
Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville took down Madison Central in the regular season last year, but fell to the Jaguars in the semifinals. Head coach Chris Jones knows the mentality his team needs to have in order to bring the hardware back to Starkville. “Can’t skip steps,” Jones said. “Can’t look...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #60- Columbus
Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Head coach Josh Pulphus thinks this is the year his team finally makes it over the hump. 2021 was the closest the Falcons have been to the playoffs in quite some time. “We were an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
wcbi.com
Motivational speaker helps Houston Middle School FCA club kick off new school year
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – As students return to school, they are also returning to extracurricular clubs. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes group at Houston Middle School started back with regular meetings and they brought in a special guest to kick it all off. For twenty minutes, Willie Spears, a...
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Dept. and Highway Patrol brace for more drunk drivers leading up to Labor Day
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are among the local law enforcement agencies taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative. Running from August 17 to September 5, the annual campaign gives law enforcement the money to put...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wcbi.com
West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay Co. grand jury
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point shooting leads to an indictment by a Clay County grand jury. 18-year-old Mylik Simmons is charged with one count of aggravated assault. The shooting happened June 20, 2021. Simmons is now in the Clay County Jail. No trail date has been...
wcbi.com
Break in the rain causes quick weekend warmup
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A drier weekend and extra sunshine gets us back into the upper 80s before rain chances return next week. FRIDAY: The odd shower or storm is possible but overall we are left with a somewhat sunny and dry Friday. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
wcbi.com
International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration forty years in the making. The staff of International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County. International’s Columbus Mill opened in 1982. It was originally operated by Weyerhaeuser and joined the International family in 2016. The mill produces...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
wcbi.com
Truck caught on fire due to electrical issues, no injuries reported
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A vehicle fire on Highway 82 near the Communiversity and the GTR airport exit could have been worst for a truck driver hauling a load. A man headed east attempted to extinguish this truck when black smoke erupted. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department says...
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
wcbi.com
Pontotoc police are looking for two men allegedly cashing fake checks
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police are looking for two men they say were cashing fake payroll checks. Pontotoc police say on August 11th the two suspects were using another business’s name to try and cash counterfeit payroll checks. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Crimestoppers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Rain, Rain, and More Rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rainy pattern continues through Thursday before the front shifts south and drier air moves in later this week. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with rain chances lingering. Temperatures will drop to a low near 69. WEDNESDAY: The stationary front located north of us will remain...
wcbi.com
Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
wcbi.com
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
Comments / 0