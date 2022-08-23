ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

HSFT Stop #59: Starkville

Starkville, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville took down Madison Central in the regular season last year, but fell to the Jaguars in the semifinals. Head coach Chris Jones knows the mentality his team needs to have in order to bring the hardware back to Starkville. “Can’t skip steps,” Jones said. “Can’t look...
STARKVILLE, MS
HSFT Stop #60- Columbus

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are looking for their first winning season since 2015. Head coach Josh Pulphus thinks this is the year his team finally makes it over the hump. 2021 was the closest the Falcons have been to the playoffs in quite some time. “We were an...
COLUMBUS, MS
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
Break in the rain causes quick weekend warmup

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A drier weekend and extra sunshine gets us back into the upper 80s before rain chances return next week. FRIDAY: The odd shower or storm is possible but overall we are left with a somewhat sunny and dry Friday. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s, with lows in the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration forty years in the making. The staff of International Paper is celebrating forty years in Lowndes County. International’s Columbus Mill opened in 1982. It was originally operated by Weyerhaeuser and joined the International family in 2016. The mill produces...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Police chase leads to multiple charges for Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase leads to a slew of charges for a man in Lousiville. Jamarcus Lewis bond is set at $30,000 following an arrest from Louisville Police. Lewis is charged with Felony Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, DUI Refusal, Open Container, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
Pontotoc police are looking for two men allegedly cashing fake checks

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police are looking for two men they say were cashing fake payroll checks. Pontotoc police say on August 11th the two suspects were using another business’s name to try and cash counterfeit payroll checks. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Crimestoppers...
PONTOTOC, MS
Rain, Rain, and More Rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rainy pattern continues through Thursday before the front shifts south and drier air moves in later this week. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy with rain chances lingering. Temperatures will drop to a low near 69. WEDNESDAY: The stationary front located north of us will remain...
COLUMBUS, MS
Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
COLUMBUS, MS
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS

