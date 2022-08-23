ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor, MN

Comments / 4

Kathy Mirtica
3d ago

That’s awesome that the parents are doing this every one of these so called students who did this unthinkable thing should be charged as well with as their parents an the staff at this school shame on all of them

Guest
3d ago

I believe the coaching staff knew about the hazing going on and did nothing to stop it before this terrible act happened, the punishments handed out were not severe enough.

