Read full article on original website
Kathy Mirtica
3d ago
That’s awesome that the parents are doing this every one of these so called students who did this unthinkable thing should be charged as well with as their parents an the staff at this school shame on all of them
Reply
6
Guest
3d ago
I believe the coaching staff knew about the hazing going on and did nothing to stop it before this terrible act happened, the punishments handed out were not severe enough.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAAL-TV
Parents of MN teen subjected to hazing assault are suing
PROCTOR, Minn. (AP) – The parents of a teenage boy who was assaulted after football practice at a Minnesota high school have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming the coach and others failed to protect their son against known hazing. The September 2021 assault resulted in the cancellation...
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
wpr.org
Former Superior police officer now faces a dozen charges in off-duty crash that killed 2
A former 15-year veteran with the Superior Police Department is now facing a dozen charges after allegedly driving drunk and killing a father and his infant son in an off-duty crash. Former Sgt. Greg Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs is charged with eight felony charges, according to an amended criminal...
bulletin-news.com
Duluth firefighter likely to lose job after sentencing for off-duty assault of 65-year-old woman
Conrad John Sunde IV, who had spent the previous two years defending a felony assault accusation, was repentant when he showed up for sentence on Monday. The city’s previous Firefighter of the Year, who is expected to lose his job after assaulting a 65-year-old lady along a western Duluth path in 2020, did not get any forgiveness after a last-minute apology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boreal.org
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. It...
Daily Telegram
Former Superior police sergeant faces 11 new charges stemming from fatal crash
SUPERIOR — A former Superior police sergeant accused of killing two people and injuring two others during a traffic crash waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Aug. 24. Gregory Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs, now faces 12 criminal charges, eight of which are felonies. An...
Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp
CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Minnesota Set to Become “Abortion Access Island” in the Midwest, but for Whom?
Out-of-staters have long traveled to Minnesota for abortions, but as neighboring states restrict access to the procedure, data suggests patients of color may not make the trip.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth
CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
cbs3duluth.com
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
lptv.org
Cyclist Sustains Critical Injuries in Accident North of McGregor
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Aitkin County yesterday and sent to the hospital with injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 60-year-old Charles Zila of McGregor sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m in Shamrock Township. The report states that Zila was turning out of a gas station near Goshawk Street and went northbound on Highway 65. He reportedly swerved into the driving lane. A Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Devon Lindgren, 30, of Hibbing was also heading north on Highway 65 when he struck Zila.
The History Of Duluth’s Lookout Point, Enger Tower
If you've been to the Duluth area or you call it home, you have likely been to Enger Tower. Also known as Duluth's lookout tower, it is flooded with people no matter the time of year. There are many urban legends about the tower, with some thinking it is haunted....
wpr.org
In 1918, US Steel dug up nearly 200 Ojibwe graves. Now the Lake Superior tribe's sacred burial sites have been returned.
The strip of land known as Wisconsin Point juts out from the east side of Superior into Lake Superior. The sandbar spans more than 200 acres and stretches nearly 3 miles along the lake. A lighthouse at its western end marks the entry to the Superior port. Some 400 years...
Northern Minnesota man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder
A 54-year-old Chisholm man has been found guilty in a murder case that went unsolved for 36 years. Michael Carbo Jr. was found guilty after being indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct over the rape and murder of Nancy Daugherty in 1986.
Comments / 4