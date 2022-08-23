Read full article on original website
Bragging rights on the line at Wilder Stadium, Crusaders on the road this week
One week of high school football is complete and now we turn our eyes to rivalry week in Laurens County. Clinton (1-0) will be hosting Laurens (0-1) Friday night at Wilder Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm. After not playing in 2020, Clinton won the matchup last season, 21-19....
All eyes in ... Wilder Stadium
The eyes of Laurens County are upon you all the livelong day …. The above line is sung to the tune of either “The Eyes of Texas” or “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” for they are the same tune till “Gabriel blows his horn.”
Red Devils move up a spot in AAA SC Prep Football Media Poll
The Clinton Red Devils jumped one spot in the AAA S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released on Tuesday. Clinton defeated Batesburg-Leesville 55-20 in Week Zero on Friday night. (First-place votes in parentheses) Class 5A. 1. Dutch Fork (19) 2. Fort Dorchester. 3. Hilcrest. 4. Byrnes. 5. Dorman. 6. Sumter. 7....
Easley football led by young QB, experienced line
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday for Easley. “We’ve been working extremely hard.” Jordan Durrah, Easley head football coach, said. “Everyone’s going into this game really confident.” Eden Negrete, Easley offensive lineman, said. “We’re ready to go...
Laurens, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Laurens High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Week 1 4A/5A Preview
Region II-5A Dutch Fork at Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Vikings brutal early season schedule continues as their first home game is against 5A power Dutch Fork. Last week Spartanburg went down to Georgia to face one of the best teams in the bordering state, if not the country, in Langston Hughes. The Vikings hung close for a while before Langston Hughes pulled away in the second half. This week Coach Hodge and his team return home to host the Silver Foxes, who have won 5 of the last 6 state championships in 5A. Dutch Fork won last week but the offense struggled early in the game. If the Vikings want to come away with a win I think they will need to jump out to an early lead and force the Silver Foxes to play from behind. Much easier said than done. I think Raheim Jeter will look great and keep this game tight for four quarters, but in the end Dutch Fork will prove to be too much and pull off a close win.
Upstate school district implements safety procedures for sporting events
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg School District Seven has implemented a clear bag policy and phasing the use of metal detectors for Spartanburg High School’s upcoming football season. The district said the metal detectors will be at the entrance of security screening in the Viking Stadium and Viking Arena starting Friday at their […]
NGU Returns Wood Name to Historic Tigerville Store
A 168-year-old part of the Tigerville community was renamed earlier this month, honoring its historic role in the Greenville County community which is home to North Greenville University’s main campus. NGU’s remodeled campus store on the north edge of the campus is now Wood’s General Store, celebrating the Wood...
Rev. Dr. Lewis Scott "Pete" Hay - Clinton
The Reverend Dr. Lewis Scott “Pete” Hay died peacefully at Hospice House of Laurens County on July 30, 2022. Born on August 27, 1928, to the late Frank Seabrook Hay and the late Jane Chaplin Hay in Charleston, SC, he was the second of four children. He grew up in Charleston, Columbia, and briefly New Orleans. He earned his undergraduate degree in mathematics with a minor in Bible from Presbyterian College in 1949 and returned to Charleston to work in the family gasoline and fuel oil business as a gas station attendant and later as a payroll clerk.
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
Phoebe Ann Humphries - Clinton
Phoebe Ann Humphries, age 76, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood. She was born November 25, 1945 in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Denton Rush Humphries and Clara Estell Spelts Humphries. She enjoyed her time with friends and staff at the Burton Center.
SC teen driving school taught by professional racecar drivers
Teens learn how to "unlock total car control to the limit" at a driving school taught by former racecar drivers at BMW's performance center in South Carolina.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
Frances Madden Clark - Joanna
Frances Madden Clark, age 79, of Joanna, SC, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was born November 3, 1942 in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late James Lester and Helen Harrison Madden. Frances was formerly employed with Whitten center and was a self-employed housekeeper.
Suzanne Hester Smith - Laurens
Suzanne Hester Smith, age 57, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Sam Hester, Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Hester. She was a member of Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church and loved her grandchildren very much. Suzanne is survived by...
Annette Senn Crawford - Joanna
Annette Senn Crawford, 63, of Joanna, SC passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in her sleep on August 20, 2022. She was the daughter of Yeoman (Buster) and Linnie Kyzer Senn, who predeceased her. She graduated from Presbyterian College and taught at Joanna Woodson Elementary School for 39 years before retiring...
Mark Alexander Davis - Clinton
Mr. Mark Alexander Davis was born to Peggy Davis and the late Andrew Adams on June 14, 1964. Mark, formerly of Clinton, was known for his dancing with his dance group Pop Along Kids. Mark affectionately known as Prime Time, Mark Park, and Too Sweet, entered into eternal rest on...
Luke Anthony Allen - Clinton
Luke Anthony Allen passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Prisma Health - Laurens County Hospital. He was born August 20, 2022 in Clinton and was a son of Matthew Allen and Sharon Childress. Luke is survived by brothers, Levi Allen, and Eastine Lamb; his sister, Annabella Childress; grandparents, Michael...
