Read full article on original website
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Aug. 25
(Photo OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado) Week one of high school football begins Thursday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football week one schedule (Thursday-Saturday)
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. Estancia vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m. Capo Valley Chrisitan vs. Calvary Chapel at Segerstron, 7:30 p.m. Los Alamitos at American Heritage, 1 p.m. University vs. Magnolia at Western. Pacifica at Linfield Christian. Source: CIF Southern Section, changes, please email timburt@ocsportszone.com.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco travels to Texas to face Allen
This will be the second straight year a California power is traveling to the Lone Star State as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) beat Duncanville 45-3 last season. Speaking of the Monarchs, they are featured in our MaxPreps Game of the Week as they head to Las Vegas to take on No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) on Friday. This is the third meeting since 2017 and Mater Dei has won the first two by an average margin of 28 points per game.
KTLA.com
Megan Telles’ Rancho Cucamonga community helped reach her dreams
KTLA 5 reporter Megan Telles realized her reporter dreams in the Inland Empire. A self-described “Army Brat,” she traveled the world alongside her parents and older brother. Her high school years were spent at Rancho Cucamonga’s Los Osos High School. “My senior year I was ASB president....
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanclementetimes.com
Business Beat: San Clemente’s New Handel’s Ice Cream Delivers on Dessert
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MaxPreps
LIVE AUDIO: No. 6 Bishop Gorman vs. No. 2 Mater Dei
Broadcaster Aaron Williams of MaxPreps will be providing live audio updates from Las Vegas as No. 6 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) hosts No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Williams will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Coast News
Carlsbad volunteer, coach Brian Reynolds dies in swim event
CARLSBAD — A larger-than-life personality and longtime La Costa community volunteer unexpectedly died earlier this month in San Francisco, leaving friends and family devastated. Brian Reynolds, 50, of Carlsbad, was competing in the 29th annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7 in San Francisco when he suffered an unknown...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Provençal Style Stone Villa in Orange County
Located at the residential and golf preserve Shady Canyon in Irvine, California, this Mediterranean style estate has a casual elegant rustic charm. Designed by EBTA Architects, the stone villa is organized around multiple courtyards. The use of materials such as reclaimed roof tiles, antique beams, and carved limestone give the home a timeless authenticity.
lagunabeachindy.com
PACs throw cash at Laguna Beach ballot initiatives
A slate of newly-formed political action committees are poised to spend tens of thousands of dollars to influence how Laguna Beach voters decide on three ballot initiatives, public records show. One newly formed political committee largely funded by the real estate community has reportedly amassed over $71,000 to defeat Measure...
shiftedmag.com
Best Places to Visit in Newport Beach
One of the most famous beaches in California is Newport beach. It is also one of the most natural beaches out of all. Newport Beach has a plethora of places for tourists to visit. If you wish to take a nice trip for the summer, Newport beach would be your best destination. An abundance of natural scenery fills the site. You can find many weekend activities to do there. There are a few art museums like the Orange County Museum of Art. There are also many libraries and gardens. One of the most famous libraries in Newport beach is the German library. There are many romantic shops and restaurants in the area which will get you excited. There are also a bunch of natural preserves that you can see to relax your mind.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Getting Out Event Calendar: Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo and More
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Whittier Restaurants In 2022
Eating your way through Southern California means experiencing flavors from all over the world. Of course you’ll find your traditional all-American burgers, but you can also experience tapas with a Spanish-Mexican fusion and authentic Asian cuisines, such as Vietnamese and Thai. The next time you find yourself looking for...
foxla.com
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
Eater
How to Eat Through Orange County in 24 Hours
Orange County’s food scene has transformed in recent years from a sleepy Los Angeles extension to a distinct locale with an array of flavors all its own. These days, eating and drinking options abound in the OC from morning to night, from brisket taco bites to a tasting menu with worldwide acclaim. Thankfully, the region’s many older mainstays and family-owned restaurants remain popular as well, further highlighting the scene’s diversity across Anaheim’s Little Arabia, Westminster’s Little Saigon, and beyond. Here’s how to spend a perfect day of dining and driving around beautiful Orange County.
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
southocbeaches.com
San Juan Capistrano Free Summer Nites Concerts Features Tijuana Dogs Wednesday September 21 2022
San Juan Capistrano Summer Nites Concerts Features Classic Rock Band, Tijuana Dogs on Wednesday September 21 2022. San Juan Capistrano’s Summer Nites Concert Series is on select Wednesdays in 2022 at the Historic Town Center Park. Summer Nites is a Free Family Friendly Summer Concert Event. South OC Beaches...
idesignarch.com
Contemporary Oceanfront Private Oasis with Courtyard
Perched on a cliffside at Cameo Shores Estate in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California, this architecturally stunning coastal luxury home offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The 7,000 sq. ft. contemporary home is designed by William Guidero Planning and Design. At the center of the home is a...
The Oppenheim Group's New $1 Million Office in Orange County Has a Built-In Gym, Bar, and More!
The Oppenheim Group put the real in real estate when Selling Sunset first premiered in March 2019. A few years and two spinoffs later, the Netflix original franchise is still going strong. Late last year, Selling Tampa premiered on the streaming platform and introduced viewers to the colorful cast who...
Comments / 0