Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging those who use SNAP EBT cards to create new PIN codes as the codes for some 120,000 users are set to expire. On Aug. 22, the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) is removing the PINs for EBT cards used across the state to prevent further theft of SNAP funds, according to officials.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO