Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
wpde.com
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
wpde.com
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
SC Gov. hopeful Joe Cunningham stopped by ABC15, talks marijuana, abortion, no state tax
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Rep. and Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham spent an hour in Conway Tuesday, along with his running mate for Lt. Governor, Talley Parham Casey. The two stopped by our news station ahead of a speech in Florence, and spoke about legalizing marijuana, eliminating a...
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
myhorrynews.com
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach
Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County Schools officially bans critical race theory
Horry County Schools doesn't teach critical race theory. But the county's board of education opted to make a statement Monday by voting 11-1 to pass a resolution saying that the district will not teach the topic or offer any staff training that contains components of the academic concept, which examines how racism is enmeshed in public policy.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
myhorrynews.com
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
WMBF
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Vehicle damaged in shooting on Highway 31 at Robert Grissom exit; Police want answers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that they say took place on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit on Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 5:45 a.m. There are no known injuries associated with the incident; however, a...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
SC principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, cops say
DILLON, S.C. — A South Carolina elementary school principal was shot to death early Sunday, and when police arrived, the suspected shooter remained inside her car. Kyle Randall Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remained Tuesday morning in the Dillon County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
Comments / 0