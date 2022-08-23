ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach

Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Schools officially bans critical race theory

Horry County Schools doesn't teach critical race theory. But the county's board of education opted to make a statement Monday by voting 11-1 to pass a resolution saying that the district will not teach the topic or offer any staff training that contains components of the academic concept, which examines how racism is enmeshed in public policy.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SC principal found slain in car with suspect still inside, cops say

DILLON, S.C. — A South Carolina elementary school principal was shot to death early Sunday, and when police arrived, the suspected shooter remained inside her car. Kyle Randall Church, 31, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He remained Tuesday morning in the Dillon County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond.
DILLON COUNTY, SC

