Eugene, OR

KVAL

Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title

EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school

EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing

EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect

ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
EUGENE, OR

