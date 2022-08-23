Read full article on original website
KVAL
Oregon volleyball works to win school's first Pac-12 title
EUGENE, Ore. — After an unprecedented 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 volleyball season and a tough loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Oregon Ducks volleyball team is ready to get back on track. "The ending of last season was a combination of a long year, or...
KVAL
Sheldon football putting in the work with hopes of return to state
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon High School football team's season had a disappointing end last year, but the team is fired up and ready to prove that they can win a state championship this season. After losing in the second round of playoffs last year, Sheldon knew they had...
KVAL
The Siuslaw Vikings prepare for the new season, coming off a state title run
FLORENCE, Ore. — Many high school football teams along the Oregon Coast saw a lot of post-season success last year. Teams such as the Marshfield Pirates and the Coquille Red Devils won state titles in their respective divisions 4A and 2A. In 3A, The Siuslaw Vikings won their first...
KVAL
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
KVAL
Girlfriend of deceased Oregon football player announces she's pregnant with their baby
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bittersweet announcement following the tragic death of University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, as his girlfriend says she’s pregnant. Spencer Webb, a 22-year-old tight end for Oregon, was killed in a cliff-diving accident in Lane County back on July 13. His legacy will...
KVAL
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
KVAL
Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
KVAL
Eugene DMV to close temporary location as it makes the move to a permanent home
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning next week Eugene area residents who need to visit the DMV will have one less option as the temporary office at valley river center makes the move to a permanent home. That closure will start August 29th, as the DMV moves to the Northwest side...
KVAL
City of Reedsport to hold meet and greet with candidates for police chief
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
KVAL
Camel Hump Fire: Closure for southeastern portion of Boulder Creek Wilderness Area
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Emergency Area Closure order is now in place to protect firefighters and the public during suppression efforts associated with the Camel Hump Fire. This Closure includes the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness Area and local Forest Roads adjacent to the southeastern wilderness boundary.
KVAL
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
KVAL
Shedd Institute to host ceremony for renovated music school wing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Shedd Institute for the Arts will hold a dedication ceremony in honor of the newly remodeled music school wing, named in honor of the Laraway Family. The ceremony will be Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open and free to the public. Besides the ceremony there will be a Magical Moombah performance and an "Music Box" Open House.
KVAL
Proposal to build Eugene Emeralds new stadium at the Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds are searching for a new stadium and their proposal is to build one at the Lane Events Center. Tuesday, county staff gave an update to the Board of Commissioners. They estimate that building the new facilities at the events center would cost between $60 million and $80 million.
KVAL
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
KVAL
Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
KVAL
Springfield Public Schools staff take part in active shooter training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Schools are just a couple of weeks away from starting the new year, and school staff in Springfield are training to respond to a violent situation. The training program is called ALICE, and it's required for everyone working in the district. ALICE stands for:. ALERT. LOCKDOWN.
KVAL
Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
KVAL
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
KVAL
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
KVAL
Eugene Police searching for three suspects involved in dealership theft
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is searching for three people involved in a Sunday theft. According to EPD, the three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene. Officials say the truck was recovered Wednesday in Klamath Falls and the suspects...
