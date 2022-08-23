Read full article on original website
MDOT SHA To Begin Intersection Safety Project Along US 340, Valley Rd.
The work is expected to continue until mid-October. Knoxville, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will be getting underway next week along US 340 at Valley Road in the Knoxville area of Washington County. Spokeswoman Shantee Felix says on Monday, August 29th, the contractor,...
Some Closures Scheduled For Southbound I-270, Md. 80 Ramp For Thursday
MDOT SHA says crews will be replacing damaged guardrails. Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from Md. 80 (Fingerboard Road) to southbound Interstate 270, and the exit ramp from southbound I-270 to Md. 80 will be closed starting on Thursday at 8:00 PM This will allow crews to replace damaged guardrail with new guardrail.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Beaver Creek Church Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 24, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Beaver Creek Church Road from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The roadway will be closed between Beaver Creek Church Road and the Beaver Creek School Museum for pipe replacement.
Elks Parade Expected To Cause Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Downtown Frederick On Sunday
Residents and commuters should anticipate traffic delays. Frederick, Md. (KM) There will be some road closures in downtown Frederick on Sunday afternoon, August 28th for the Elks Parade which will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.. Frederick Police and the City’s Department of Public Works will be providing assistance during that time.
