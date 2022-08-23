ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

wfmd.com

MDOT SHA To Begin Intersection Safety Project Along US 340, Valley Rd.

The work is expected to continue until mid-October. Knoxville, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will be getting underway next week along US 340 at Valley Road in the Knoxville area of Washington County. Spokeswoman Shantee Felix says on Monday, August 29th, the contractor,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Some Closures Scheduled For Southbound I-270, Md. 80 Ramp For Thursday

MDOT SHA says crews will be replacing damaged guardrails. Frederick, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from Md. 80 (Fingerboard Road) to southbound Interstate 270, and the exit ramp from southbound I-270 to Md. 80 will be closed starting on Thursday at 8:00 PM This will allow crews to replace damaged guardrail with new guardrail.
FREDERICK, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Beaver Creek Church Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 24, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Beaver Creek Church Road from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The roadway will be closed between Beaver Creek Church Road and the Beaver Creek School Museum for pipe replacement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27 News

I-83 reopens after truck collided with overpass in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 83 have reopened in York County after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 to Queen Street. PennDOT said there was extensive structural damage to the bridge. The overpass was cracked by the collision and the truck bed got […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WUSA9

8 residents displaced after 3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Multiple people are without a place to call home after a massive fire broke out at a three-story building in Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night. Frederick County firefighters were dispatched just before 9:40 p.m. after a report of a fire at a multi-family building on West 2nd Street in downtown Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
wmar2news

Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem

Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands

BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘Practical solution to a pandemic-related problem’: Montgomery Co. plans to preserve 4 streeteries

Four streeteries in Montgomery County, Maryland, originally created as temporary solutions for gathering restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, are now being reevaluated for continued use into the fall. Public streets closed to vehicles and available for activities such as biking, walking and outdoor dining, known as streeteries, were established on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

