Cheesy sausage-y crostini topped with a Pecorino alfredo sauce, tomato bruschetta, and pepperoncini. The new nacho!. Just when you thought life couldn’t get any better you stumble upon this recipe. Italian nachos are the new thing! Does it take some time to prep? Yes. Is it totally, absolutely, and positively worth it? YES! Sourdough crostini melted with crumbled Italian sausage, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Topped with a salty Pecorino alfredo sauce, tomato bruschetta, and briny pepperoncini. When I took my first bite my eyes rolled into the back of my head, it was that good. I got the inspiration for this dish from a guy on TikTok who used his own fried tortilla chips with a seasoning blend. I thought crostini would work to support the topping better and hold more. This is an absolute showstopper at your next family party, birthday party, or just a fun night in with friends. You got to get into this one!

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO