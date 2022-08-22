Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Honey Butter Chicken
Sweet, sticky, savory goodness. The secret to any good chicken recipe is that elusive blend of spices and ingredients that seasons the meat to perfection. In this honey butter chicken the chicken pieces are tossed in a spiced flour mixture before being sautéd. Then it’s mixed with a rich sauce of honey and butter that makes this dish a stand-out dinner. No doubt it will make many an appearance at the table after the first time you make it. I know it has at my house!
12tomatoes.com
Green Chili Monkey Bread
Cheesy, buttery, and just enough spice. Monkey bread has been a great party food for us at my house. But, so often the recipes tend to be really sweet. While we love a good sweet bread, this green chili monkey bread hits a whole different kind of craving. It’s cheesy, savory, and has just a little bit of spice thanks to some canned green chilis and red pepper flakes.
12tomatoes.com
Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu
Tiramisu! A deliciously decadent dessert classically made with mascarpone cream and coffee-soaked ladyfingers. This dessert was shockingly divisive in my Italian family. I just think we loved to have strong, unwavering opinions on stuff. To me, this dessert tastes like a doughnut dipped in hot coffee. Just deliciously sweet and bitter bite.
thepioneerwoman.com
Candied Sweet Potatoes
Candied sweet potatoes may just be the easiest Thanksgiving side you ever make (well, unless your cranberry sauce comes from a can!). These sweet potatoes bake in a warm spiced maple and bourbon glaze until tender and caramelized. The bourbon helps to balance the sweetness; you can substitute whiskey or skip it altogether. If oven space is in short supply on Thanksgiving day, go ahead and make this dish the day before. Cool completely, refrigerate in an airtight container, then warm in the baking dish at 350° about 20 minutes before serving.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN ENCHILADA CASSEROLE
Layered Chicken Enchilada Casserole made easy by layering tortillas with a creamy, flavorful chicken mixture & cheese! Simple chicken enchiladas dinner that’s perfect for busy weeknights!. Making these chicken verde enchiladas is so simple, once the sauce is made the layering process goes quickly and you will be on...
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Ravioli
This Crock Pot Ravioli recipe uses frozen ravioli with a quick homemade sauce and lots of gooey mozzarella cheese. Perfect all-in-one meal!. This recipe turned out to be a real winner. I was actually pretty surprised that you could make a dish like this in the crock pot. Honestly, I thought it would turn to mush. Surprisingly, it did fantastic. I guess if you left it in the crock pot for WAY too long, it would have the potential to mush but after it was done cooking, I put it on the "warm" setting of my slow cooker and it kept in great shape until we were all ready to dig in.
thepioneerwoman.com
Taco Casserole
Shake up Taco Tuesday with a taco casserole that combines everyone's favorites—seasoned beef, tortilla chips, and all the toppings—in one baking dish. The chips are layered just like noodles in a lasagna and will still keep some of their crunch after baking. As for toppings, the sky's the limit! Go classic with avocado, sour cream, and shredded lettuce, or try adding pickled jalapeños or your favorite salsa. Add this meal to your list of go-to Mexican recipes for any night of the week.
12tomatoes.com
Beef Provencal
A warming stew with the flavors of southern France. Beef stews of all kinds are loved around the world, but there’s something about French beef stews that have a gourmet taste to them- even if they don’t take any more time than a traditional beef stew from other regions. This Beef Provencal recipe hails from the Provencal region in France, an area known for its fields of lavender and for the historical production of raw perfume ingredients sourced from flowers.
Allrecipes.com
Mason Jar Ice Cream
Place cream, condensed milk, vanilla, and salt into the chilled jar. Beat with an electric hand mixer fitted with only one beater until thickened to the consistency of soft serve, 2 to 3 minutes, gradually increasing mixer speed from low to high. If desired, stir in any mix-ins with a long-handled spoon, making sure to leave at least 1/2 inch headspace. Seal the jar and freeze until hardened, about 4 hours.
12tomatoes.com
Slow Cooker Dr Pepper Pulled Pork
The secret to tender, flavorful pulled pork. Every time. Pulled Pork is one of the most crowd-pleasing dinners out there. Slap it on a bun or on a baked sweet potato (one of my family’s favorites) and dinner is done, and it’s a darn good dinner. I love a recipe where the slow cooker does all of the work for you and that’s what we’ve got for you here, but the magic isn’t just in the cooking method, it’s also in the secret ingredient — a can of Dr Pepper. That little can of soda somehow makes for some of the most flavorful, tender pulled pork out there, so give this a try!
12tomatoes.com
Italian-Style Sheet Tray Nachos
Cheesy sausage-y crostini topped with a Pecorino alfredo sauce, tomato bruschetta, and pepperoncini. The new nacho!. Just when you thought life couldn’t get any better you stumble upon this recipe. Italian nachos are the new thing! Does it take some time to prep? Yes. Is it totally, absolutely, and positively worth it? YES! Sourdough crostini melted with crumbled Italian sausage, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Topped with a salty Pecorino alfredo sauce, tomato bruschetta, and briny pepperoncini. When I took my first bite my eyes rolled into the back of my head, it was that good. I got the inspiration for this dish from a guy on TikTok who used his own fried tortilla chips with a seasoning blend. I thought crostini would work to support the topping better and hold more. This is an absolute showstopper at your next family party, birthday party, or just a fun night in with friends. You got to get into this one!
12tomatoes.com
Betty Crocker’s Delta Bars
A vintage bar that has serious staying power. For not actually being a real person, Betty Crocker sure has given us an endless supply of incredible recipes. Take these Delta Bars, for instance. A vintage Betty Crocker recipe that hails from the 1963 Cooky Book, these dessert bars are made up of a soft and buttery cookie base that’s topped with a light and airy brown sugar meringue that’s studded with pecans. They’re a far cry from your basic brownies or cookies, but that just means you’ll be talking about them for years to come. (They’re delicious, so of course you will!)
12tomatoes.com
Margarita Chicken
There’s nothing like grilling and eating a piece of marinated chicken. You just know it’s gonna come out good. When you marinade something, you want to make sure you create as much surface area as possible for the meat to penetrate. A common myth in marinating is that the marinade penetrates the meat, but the reality is it only flavors the exterior and helps the meat retain more moisture. That means it’s important to really develop flavor and char on all surfaces of the chicken. Margarita chicken! We are marinating this in tequila, lime, and orange juice. These acids help break down the fibers in the meat to make it grill quicker, therefore keeping the chicken breast extra juicy. This is a delicious chicken for the grill or for your next taco Tuesday.
Anti-inflammatory smoothie
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I will share with you a refreshing smoothie recipe for summer. Blueberry smoothies are a refreshing treat to enjoy on a warm summer day or anytime you need a pick-me-up. Blueberries work well with any other berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, and acai berries, as well as a whole host of other ingredients like bananas, pineapples, oats, and even peanut butter! With tons of blueberry smoothie recipes to choose from, it’s easy to find the perfect blend of ingredients to suit your taste. For more delicious blueberry smoothie recipes you can follow me.
Allrecipes.com
Animal Style Fries
Prepare the Grilled Onions: Heat butter and oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions and salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden brown, about 20 minutes. When skillet starts to become dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. Continue cooking, stirring often, adding more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed, until onions are very soft, deeply browned, and jammy, 10 to 15 more minutes (you may not need to use all the water). Cover and set aside to keep warm.
Comments / 0