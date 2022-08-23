Read full article on original website
Oregon won't publicly announce starting QB
EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon fans will have to wait nine days for Oregon Football to kickoff against Georgia in Atlanta. They will also have to wait the same amount of time to find out who will start at quarterback for the Ducks. "I am not playing quarterback. I will tell you...
Beavers transition to game mode
CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State. The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday. Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp. The Beavers failed to score...
Adam Aranda
Adam Aranda is the morning news anchor and midday producer, beginning his career with the KEZI 9 News team in 2022. Adam is from southern California, where he graduated with a bachelor's in Communications, journalism from California State University in Fullerton in 2022. Adam also has an associates degree in journalism from Fullerton college.
Officials reveal price tag for new Eugene Emeralds stadium
EUGENE, Ore. --- The Lane County Board of Commissioners found the projected cost of building a new Eugene Emeralds stadium to be between $60 million and $80 million. The plans, once complete will bring the new multi-use stadium to the Lane Events Center. They are currently in the process of raising the remainder of the funds.
207 Oregonians died while homeless during first half of 2022, OHA says
EUGENE, Ore. - According to a recently released OHA report, more than 200 people in Oregon died while they were experiencing homelessness during the first six months of 2022. 31 of the people who died lived in Lane County. The report comes after a new law went into effect at...
Corvallis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Park to receive upgrades
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 59th anniversary of the March on Washington is this Sunday, August 28 -- and the city of Corvallis is transforming their very own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A video rendering of the city’s plans for MLK Park shows improved walking paths, expanded gardens and...
Part of Boulder Creek Wilderness closed for firefighting efforts
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua National Forest has announced that the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness has been closed to help firefighters focus on combating wildfires in the area. Officials say the closure affects the southeastern portion of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area and forest roads adjacent to...
Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash
ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured. According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
Fallen soldier’s flag flying one last time before retirement
EUGENE, Ore. -- An American flag given to a grieving widow at the height of the Vietnam War is flying proud one last time at the American Legion post in Eugene. American Legion Post 83 in Eugene says they take old and worn-out flags that need to be retired all year long. Crystal Bradley, a bartender at Post 83, said one day last year a woman came to the post to give them a flag with special meaning to her.
High school students to help construct temporary shelters for Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Help is on the way for those struggling with housing in Lane County, and Lane Community College is playing a big role. Multiple temporary shelters will be built over the next year for people in need. It's all part of the Lane County Constructing a Brighter Future project. It includes help from the Lane Education Services District, Lane Community College and Lane Workforce Partnership.
Deputies working to contact suspect after alleged shooting
VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to make contact with a male who reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say her condition is currently unknown.
Eugene police seeking suspects in auto theft from dealership
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is seeking tips in the case of three individuals who stole a Dodge Ram from a local vehicle dealership. According to the EPD, three individuals stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck from a dealership on Highway 99 in Eugene in the evening of August 21. The EPD says the truck was recovered August 24 in Klamath Falls. The suspects were reportedly identified as Daniel Nielsen, Richard Houda, and Diane Hannah. None of the suspects have been located or apprehended, and EPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find them.
Locals weigh in on student loan forgiveness
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Biden Administration will soon decide whether or not millions of Americans will have their student loans forgiven. The president is reportedly leaning towards canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year. Eugene resident Caitlin Vargas has been working to...
Young man who allegedly attacked grandfather back in jail after violating release agreement
BLACHLY, Ore. – Ethan Sinclair Wolcott, 21, who stands accused of attacking his grandfather with a machete in Fall of 2021, is back in custody after violating his release agreement, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan...
