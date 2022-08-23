VENETA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to make contact with a male who reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend. According to the LCSO, at 2:25 p.m. on August 25 they received a call from a woman who claimed to have been shot at a home in the 24000 block of Forest Court in Veneta. Deputies say she said her ex-boyfriend shot her, and she said he was still in the house. Deputies responded to find the woman on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say they took her from the porch to waiting paramedics, who rendered emergency aid and took her to a nearby hospital. Officials say her condition is currently unknown.

VENETA, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO