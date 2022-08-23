Read full article on original website
Robert Gmeiner
2d ago
the community is not speaking out a couple people don't want to go there you guys just don't like it because they support Christianity
Reply(7)
2
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heat
Spokane Children's Theatre
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
inlander.com
Lost Boys' Garage founders open Summit Kitchen & Canteen on South Hill's busy Grand Avenue
The folks who brought you Lost Boys' Garage (6325 N. Wall St.) are climbing new heights with The Summit Kitchen & Canteen (1235 S. Grand Blvd.), both in Spokane. Kevin Pereira and Jhon Goodwin named their new place after the 1912 building's former life as a grocery store by the same name, although locals will likely refer to Summit as the "old Lindaman's," a beloved South Hill spot that closed in 2019.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police investigating after woman attacked on Centennial Trail Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was attacked Wednesday morning on the Centennial Trial near Kendall Yards, according to the Spokane Police Department. She sustained apparent but non-life threatening injuries. SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is investigating and should have more information to release soon. This is a developing story, check...
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
Active investigation underway for early morning shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and S. Pines Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) responded to a reported shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Street early Thursday morning. At approximately 2 a.m., SVPD received a call from the victim who was searching the area of 23rd Avenue and South Pines Road for his lost dog.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to water rescue, pull man from Spokane River with no injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews rescued one man from the Spokane River near Boone Avenue on Thursday. Officials told KHQ the man was not injured and the scene is now clearing.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Arts calls on artists to submit designs for traffic signals and utility boxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Arts is seeking original designs from local artists to cover traffic signal and utility boxes throughout the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley. Designs are due by Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Artists can submit up to 4 designs. Up to 20 artists will be chosen...
KHQ Right Now
'This is really to restore our way of life': Hundreds gather to help return Chinook salmon to the Spokane River
Hundreds of people turned out with James in People's Park on Wednesday for a little fishing trip. Or rather, a trip for the fish, as 125 Chinook Salmon were placed in the Spokane River beneath the Sandifer Bridge.
KHQ Right Now
City Council and Mayor Woodward at odds over placing public facilities
Spokane City Council approved an ordinance wresting control over placement of public facilities. Some in the community have expressed concerns the battle over public facility placement between the council and Mayor Nadine Woodward has caused more harm than good.
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School’s construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Denny Yasuhara Middle School isn’t the only newly built school coming to Spokane. Pauline Pascal Flett Middle School is almost done with its construction also. The new middle school coming to northwest Spokane began construction in the fall of 2020. Doors are set to officially...
KHQ Right Now
One woman rescued from Spokane River near People's Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman was rescued from the Spokane River near People's Park on Wednesday after getting stuck on a cluster of rocks. Spokane Fire Department officials told KHQ on scene a second person was also involved, but they were able to get to shore on their own. Nobody...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley to go it alone on tourism promotion
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley is pulling out of a regional partnership to determine expenditures of lodging taxes out of the desire to make its own decisions for use of about $800,000 per year. The city council accepted a petition from 60% of local hoteliers on Tuesday that...
KHQ Right Now
Shooting at Dutch Jake Park injures four Thursday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people, including three teenagers, were put in the hospital Thursday morning after gunshots were reported at Dutch Jake Park. The three teens and one 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). SPD is still in the...
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
KHQ Right Now
Malden farmer's 'Food Bank Cow' shot in the head, healed in time to be donated to families in need
MALDEN, Wash. - Farm life is full of hard work, wrangling cattle each day in the dirt, but it is simple, peaceful, and fulfilling at the same time. “Every cow here has a purpose,” Farmer Jeff Wiyrick said. Jeff Wiyrick and his wife Sophrinia live on the outskirts of...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
Intersection at Francis and Florida closed due to crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently on the scene of a crash on E Francis Ave and N Florida St. The crash involved a car and motorcycle. One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. SPD has completely shut down traffic at the intersection and drivers should seek alternative routes. The incident is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022...
KHQ Right Now
Stories written on blue flags bring life back to those lost to COVID-19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Hundreds died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, but to the families they left behind, and the nurses that cared for them, they were more than just a number. MultiCare Valley Hospital held a memorial and candlelight vigil Monday night to remember those lost loved ones. "It's...
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
