Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team wins
Before first-year quarterback Devin Brown arrived on campus, he was getting the sense of what it meant to be a Buckeye. Brown was under the tutelage of former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine, learning before he first stepped onto the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center that “there’s always highs and lows” and to keep “grinding.”
How a college professor predicts high school football games across Ohio
How a College of Wooster professor predicts high school football games in Ohio.
Lantern
Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coaches
When third-year safety Lathan Ransom went down in the second quarter of No. 6 Ohio State’s 48-45 win over No. 11 Utah in last season’s Rose Bowl, he knew that he wouldn’t be playing football for the foreseeable future. After Ransom was carted off the field with...
Lantern
Women's Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add former coach Elander to 2022-23 staff
The Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey team has added a former staff member to its bench for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release Thursday. Head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Peter Elander to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he will serve as an associate head coach, according to the release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add familiar faces to coaching staff
The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team has added two familiar faces to its staff, according to a press release Wednesday. According to the release, head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Kelsey Cline and Lauren Spring to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to the...
Lantern
Students return to campus, reflect on move-in
Ohio State students swarmed Columbus this past week with move-in dates ranging from August 15-19. Ohio State’s Welcome Leaders, commonly referred to as OWLs, move in early in order to help other students move into their dorms. As classes start Aug. 23 and these Buckeyes head back to class, OUAB has several events planned to welcome students to campus, such as the involvement fair on August 28.
Lantern
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the Arts
WOSU, the central Ohio public media company that produces Columbus’ local NPR radio station, is providing new avenues for students interested in digital media since residing in a new five-story studio and headquarters located near from Ohio State’s new arts district campus in March. The state-of-the-art facility, worth...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
Lantern
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisis
Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester. Bryant will return to her position as an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the Newark campus 21 months after she resigned from her tenured position through a profane email November 2020 to the then department chair, according to an email obtained by The Lantern. The resignation was accepted, but Bryant’s request for her job back was denied.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Lantern
What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivals
Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information. Please note: Admission prices are...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
Lantern
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communities
When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised. Crouch, a fourth-year in communication,...
columbusfreepress.com
Two events Tuesday night
Presentation by and discussion with Dennis Kucinich, Former Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressperson and Presidential Candidate, Author of The Division of Light and Power. As Mayor of Cleveland, Kucinich stood up to local, state and federal political and economic power structures to keep Cleveland's public utility ("Muny Light") public, as chronicled in his incredible new book, The Division of Light and Power. Dennis will share how Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company corrupted the political process then and the lessons learned for us today as we educate and organize to assert people power over business corporations -- including to revoke the charter of FirstEnergy and dissolve the company for their direct involvement in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history. More information and registration for webinar here.
hudson.oh.us
Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise
In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
Farm and Dairy
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 and 17
LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes, Sept. 16 and 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to eight log homes. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
richlandsource.com
U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours. The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
Comments / 0