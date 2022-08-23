ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team wins

Before first-year quarterback Devin Brown arrived on campus, he was getting the sense of what it meant to be a Buckeye. Brown was under the tutelage of former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine, learning before he first stepped onto the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center that “there’s always highs and lows” and to keep “grinding.”
Lantern

Women's Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add former coach Elander to 2022-23 staff

The Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey team has added a former staff member to its bench for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release Thursday. Head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Peter Elander to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he will serve as an associate head coach, according to the release.
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add familiar faces to coaching staff

The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team has added two familiar faces to its staff, according to a press release Wednesday. According to the release, head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Kelsey Cline and Lauren Spring to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to the...
Lantern

Students return to campus, reflect on move-in

Ohio State students swarmed Columbus this past week with move-in dates ranging from August 15-19. Ohio State’s Welcome Leaders, commonly referred to as OWLs, move in early in order to help other students move into their dorms. As classes start Aug. 23 and these Buckeyes head back to class, OUAB has several events planned to welcome students to campus, such as the involvement fair on August 28.
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
Lantern

Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisis

Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in​ the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester. Bryant will return to her position as an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the Newark campus 21 months after she resigned from her tenured position through a profane email November 2020 to the then department chair, according to an email obtained by The Lantern. The resignation was accepted, but Bryant’s request for her job back was denied.
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Lantern

What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivals

Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information. Please note: Admission prices are...
columbusfreepress.com

Two events Tuesday night

Presentation by and discussion with Dennis Kucinich, Former Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressperson and Presidential Candidate, Author of The Division of Light and Power. As Mayor of Cleveland, Kucinich stood up to local, state and federal political and economic power structures to keep Cleveland's public utility ("Muny Light") public, as chronicled in his incredible new book, The Division of Light and Power. Dennis will share how Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company corrupted the political process then and the lessons learned for us today as we educate and organize to assert people power over business corporations -- including to revoke the charter of FirstEnergy and dissolve the company for their direct involvement in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history. More information and registration for webinar here.
hudson.oh.us

Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise

In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
Farm and Dairy

Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 and 17

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes, Sept. 16 and 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to eight log homes. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.
