Presentation by and discussion with Dennis Kucinich, Former Mayor of Cleveland, Ohio State Senator, U.S. Congressperson and Presidential Candidate, Author of The Division of Light and Power. As Mayor of Cleveland, Kucinich stood up to local, state and federal political and economic power structures to keep Cleveland's public utility ("Muny Light") public, as chronicled in his incredible new book, The Division of Light and Power. Dennis will share how Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company corrupted the political process then and the lessons learned for us today as we educate and organize to assert people power over business corporations -- including to revoke the charter of FirstEnergy and dissolve the company for their direct involvement in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history. More information and registration for webinar here.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO