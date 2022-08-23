Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in​ the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester. Bryant will return to her position as an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the Newark campus 21 months after she resigned from her tenured position through a profane email November 2020 to the then department chair, according to an email obtained by The Lantern. The resignation was accepted, but Bryant’s request for her job back was denied.

NEWARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO