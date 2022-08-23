Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
What’s Up: Student Involvement Fair and jam-packed music festivals
Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information. Please note: Admission prices are...
Lantern
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparkling
Filled with crystals, body oils, jewelry and other crystal-themed materials, Rocks With Sass is a sight to behold. Opened in July 2014, the store aims to increase customers’ overall health and happiness by providing crystals that can be used as healing tools, owner Amanda Heslinga said. Before launching Rocks With Sass in Westerville, she worked as a designer for Abercrombie & Fitch, but living with Crohn’s disease — a lifelong inflammatory bowel disease that causes swelling and irritation of the digestive tract — inspired her to start her own business.
Lantern
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communities
When Keaton Crouch’s neighbor knocked on her door explaining he had just witnessed Crouch’s car being stolen, she was in shock. The Columbus Division of Police, who have seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in Columbus, were not as surprised. Crouch, a fourth-year in communication,...
Lantern
Students return to campus, reflect on move-in
Ohio State students swarmed Columbus this past week with move-in dates ranging from August 15-19. Ohio State’s Welcome Leaders, commonly referred to as OWLs, move in early in order to help other students move into their dorms. As classes start Aug. 23 and these Buckeyes head back to class, OUAB has several events planned to welcome students to campus, such as the involvement fair on August 28.
Lantern
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisis
Ohio State rehired Angela Bryant, the Ohio State professor who resigned in the midst of a manic episode, for the start of the fall semester. Bryant will return to her position as an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at the Newark campus 21 months after she resigned from her tenured position through a profane email November 2020 to the then department chair, according to an email obtained by The Lantern. The resignation was accepted, but Bryant’s request for her job back was denied.
Lantern
Football: Ransom’s recovery draws admiration from teammates and coaches
When third-year safety Lathan Ransom went down in the second quarter of No. 6 Ohio State’s 48-45 win over No. 11 Utah in last season’s Rose Bowl, he knew that he wouldn’t be playing football for the foreseeable future. After Ransom was carted off the field with...
Lantern
Women's Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add former coach Elander to 2022-23 staff
The Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey team has added a former staff member to its bench for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release Thursday. Head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Peter Elander to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he will serve as an associate head coach, according to the release.
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes add familiar faces to coaching staff
The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team has added two familiar faces to its staff, according to a press release Wednesday. According to the release, head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Kelsey Cline and Lauren Spring to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to the...
Lantern
Football: ‘Need everybody in the room’: Brown works through growing pains to help Buckeyes QBs earn team wins
Before first-year quarterback Devin Brown arrived on campus, he was getting the sense of what it meant to be a Buckeye. Brown was under the tutelage of former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine, learning before he first stepped onto the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center that “there’s always highs and lows” and to keep “grinding.”
