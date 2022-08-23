Read full article on original website
Related
'Drunken' woman who Nick Kyrgios had thrown off Wimbledon's Centre Court launches defamation case against the tennis star for making 'reckless and entirely baseless allegation' against her
The 'drunken' woman who Nick Kyrgios had thrown off Centre Court at the men's final of Wimbledon in July is taking legal action against the tennis player. Anna Palus, 32, was temporarily ejected from the Wimbledon Grand Slam final after Kyrgios told the umpire she had '700 drinks'. But in...
Yardbarker
John McEnroe: Novak Djokovic missing U.S. Open over COVID-19 vaccination 'a joke'
All-time tennis great Novak Djokovic famously missed out on playing in this year's Australian Open due to his well-noted objections over receiving one of the safe and available COVID-19 vaccines but went on to win the summer's Wimbledon final. As things stand today, Djokovic is unable to participate in the...
Wimbledon fan sues ‘reckless’ Nick Kyrgios after being accused of having ‘700 drinks’
A tennis fan who Nick Kyrgios accused of having “700 drinks” during the Wimbledon final is to take legal action against him, her lawyers have said. In a statement released on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the Australian tennis star had defamed her by making “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress,” she said. Ms Palus has instructed her...
She looks like she’s had 700 drinks – Fan accused by Kyrgios taking legal action
The spectator accused by Nick Kyrgios of having “about 700 drinks” during this year’s Wimbledon final is taking legal action against the Australian for defamation.Kyrgios had complained to the umpire about the behaviour of Anna Palus in his four-set defeat by Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.Having just received a code violation for swearing, after a spectator called out before his second serve, Kyrgios implored umpire Renaud Lichtenstein to have the woman “who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks bro” ejected.Palus was briefly removed from the court and later explained that she had only had two drinks.In a statement released...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis-Serena Williams to begin U.S. Open against Kovinic
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic but things could get tough quickly for the 23-times Grand Slam champion with second seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
Serena's farewell, Nadal's return highlight 2022 US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A glance at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022: SURFACE Hard courts SITE
ESPN
Serena Williams to face No. 80 Danka Kovinic as US Open draw announced
NEW YORK -- Serena Williams' first opponent at what she has indicated will be her last US Open -- and, indeed, the last tournament of her career -- is unseeded Danka Kovinic. Win that, and Williams could face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The...
Novak Djokovic issues statement about US Open
The tennis world will have yet another major taking place without Novak Djokovic. Djokovic issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday regarding his participation in the US Open. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote. “Thank you #NoleFam for your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Rafael Nadal Benefited From Djokovic's COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco, Says Former World No. 1
Former World No. 1 John McEnroe believes Rafael Nadal has "benefited" from the fiasco around Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 vaccine status. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic was not allowed to enter the country for the calendar year's opening Grand Slam earlier this year. In his absence, Nadal clinched the singles title and took his major titles tally to 21. The Spaniard then extended his lead by winning the Roland Garros, where he defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final.
CBS Sports
Nick Kyrgios sued by spectator he had removed during Wimbledon final
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is being sued by the spectator he had temporarily removed during the Wimbledon final earlier this year, after he said she was distracting him and appeared heavily intoxicated. "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row and talking to me in the middle...
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated against COVID-19, out of U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year's last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.
Comments / 0