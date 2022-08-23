A tennis fan who Nick Kyrgios accused of having “700 drinks” during the Wimbledon final is to take legal action against him, her lawyers have said. In a statement released on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the Australian tennis star had defamed her by making “a reckless and entirely baseless allegation”.“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress,” she said. Ms Palus has instructed her...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO