Trivet
If you’re partial to a theatrical sauce pour then we have a feeling you’re going to like Trivet. A charming Bermondsey space complete with pampas grass and a covered terrace, this sophisticated restaurant toes the line between fine dining and friendly with attentive service, homemade onion ketchup, and creative dishes like the ‘drunk lobster’ noodles that comes in its own little sake bath. Just be warned that the mains here will set you back upwards of £30 but if you want to make use of the terrace on a sunny day, you can’t go wrong with the fancy cheese selection with melon jam and a crisp glass of Turkish white wine.
Péché
Head to Péché in the warehouse district when you need an escape from the busyness of downtown Austin. Grab a cocktail or some absinthe—they have one of the biggest selections in town—then saunter over to a dark corner of the always-full dining room and order some classic French comfort foods. They’re also one of our favorite spots in town for Happy Hour, with plenty of cocktails and menu items discounted heavily for a few hours every night, and all day Sunday and Monday.
Voodoo Vin
Voodoo Vin is a Virgil Village wine bar with an impressive collection of 400 bottles, but its small plates menu slightly upstages the generous pours. Sipping wine in this candlelit space feels like you’re in a barebones Parisian café with only a few posters on the walls, two communal tables, and a few chairs scattered on the sidewalk. It’s an intimate gathering spot that doesn’t take reservations, so walk in with three friends who actually know what “full-bodied” means and sample several of the simple, quickly assembled dishes that just work. Think a great beef tartare on bread with Caesar cream, a bowl of spicy ‘nduja bolognese, and a plate of the kitchen’s homemade mortadella with pickled sweet chilis for an extra kick.
Honeyhole Sandwiches
You might think that Honeyhole is a tropical-themed bar based on the red lighting and piranha dangling from the ceiling. But it’s actually a restaurant that specializes in tasty baguette sandwiches with combinations like turkey, dill havarti, and ranch or tri-tip with horseradish mayo and cheddar dipped in au jus. If you want to have a night out and eat a club at the same time, this is the place—just don't forget a side of their excellent french fries.
Daleview Biscuits & Beer
NYC has unsurprisingly provided the gluten-free crowd with plenty of good GF pizza and pasta, lest any of us go without one of the city’s major forms of sustenance. This means that local chefs can move onto new, more specific challenges like gluten-free biscuit sandwiches. At Daleview Biscuits and Beer, the hot buttermilk biscuits reach optimum fluffiness and beautifully compliment their cheesy eggs and impressively crispy GF fried chicken. Go for the Cobb Biscuit with smashed avocado, or experiment with cheese and slaw combinations via the Build-Your-Own Biscuit sandwich option. Just be careful when choosing your beer—for the most part, the beer selection is not gluten-free.
Thyme & Tonic
Being the gluten-free one in your dinner group can sometimes feel like you’re asking to eat off a kids menu that doesn’t come with crayons or any other types of fun. At Thyme & Tonic, you can take an entire GF crew to an adult restaurant just for them, or at least make your gluten-tolerant friends feel like they’re the picky eaters. The menu is GF and mostly-vegan, with everything from kung pao cauliflower rice bowls to a daily brunch provided with assistance from the GF bakery next-door, Modern Bread and Bagel. They also have an extensive bar with great cocktails, and there's a lively scene both inside and out on their flower-powered outdoor dining area. We like to go full-veg and order the Old School Burger, a slightly sweet beet and black bean burger with non-dairy cheese on top, but they also have excellent signature fish tacos.
Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar
There are very few restaurants in Austin that are more fun than Seoulju. From the music blasting from the speakers, to the giant griddles filled with fried chicken and melty cheese, to the seemingly-endless pile of soju bottles finding their way onto the tables—Seoulju is a party, through and through. Ask your server for some pointers on Korean drinking games, if you’re not familiar, then take turns going around the table flicking bottle caps while you soak it all up with some excellent fried chicken, kimchi pancakes, and other Korean pub staples. Just make sure to get there early, because they certainly draw a crowd.
Ham & Cheese Deli
Stopping by Ham & Cheese Deli always puts us in a great mood. The outside is painted bright yellow and blue, arcade games like Pac-Man and Donkey Kong are inside, and rainbow and Pac-Man decals cover the walls. But the real day-maker at this lunch spot is their creatively named (and super flavorful) sandwiches. One we love is the Dropped A Banh On Mie loaded with smoked chicken, rich pâté, and spicy pickled carrots. It’s pressed until toasty and oozing with creamy lemon pepper mayo. Grab an Arnold Palmer or fresh orange juice to go with it, and feel better about taking on the rest of your day from one of the sidewalk tables.
Naudi Signature Pizza
Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center.
Taco Taco Pizza Pizza
Like the name implies, this place does both pizza and tacos very well, and it’s a good compromise if you can’t decide between them. But the real reason you should visit this casual Hallandale Beach spot is so you can get everything you love about tacos on a pizza. Their pizza mexicana is topped with refried beans, onions, al pastor meat, pineapple, sliced jalapeños, Mexican cheese, and cilantro. The combination hits like an open-faced torta you can share, especially since it only comes in large and extra large sizes. They also make a chifrijo pizza (inspired by a Costa Rican dish called chifrijo) that’s topped with refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, and chopped chicharrones. Besides pizza, the grilled chicken in creamy chipotle sauce over pasta is worth ordering.
Un Caffe Altamura
Un Caffe Altamura is a counter-service European spot that’s about as casual as someone’s living room. It’s versatile, since it’s open for breakfast and lunch service during the day and transitions to a wine bar in the evenings. There’s plenty of smaller bites on the menu and few dishes cost more than $20. From ham and cheese croissants to matcha pancakes with blueberry-basil creme fraiche, they serve exactly the kind of food you’d want after a morning stroll along the pier. If you’re looking to share something more substantial, they have a couple of seafood pastas and entrees like a piece of grilled salmon on brioche.
Marination
No, it doesn’t have the incredible beachfront view that the West Seattle location has, but Marination in South Lake Union still has a similar menu of Hawaiian riffs on beach food that you know and love. On a nice day, nothing will quite hit the spot like their “sexy tofu” tacos and macaroni salad, and on a disgustingly rainy day, a giant takeout container of kimchi fried rice is what you need to power through your inbox. Hey, only 579 unread emails until you can go home.
Billy's On Burnet
Billy’s on Burnet has some pretty dedicated regulars. Some are there for the drinks and others for the constant sports on TV - it’s a Packers bar, after all - but the most loyal group is the one coming for the burger. These are the people who have been coming here for years for lunch, dinner, or a midday burger break and might not even notice if they stopped serving beer. The Cobra burger (our favorite) with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, and chipotle mayo might be a little more expensive at $12 than you’d expect for a bar burger, but it’s always worth it.
Syko
When you hear that a restaurant serves Syrian and Koren food, you probably think of fusion-style mashups. That is definitely not what you get at Syko, a Windsor Terrace grab-and-go spot where half the menu is Korean food and the other half is Syrian. The menu represents the cultures of the two friends who own this spot, which is very cute and very Brooklyn. The food here is really good, and we wouldn’t be surprised if this place starts to accrue long lines. We highly recommend the Spam sandwich, a perfect square of rice, nori, Spam, and omelet. It’s only available on weekends, so prepare accordingly.
Avec River North
This is the second location of Avec, and is about 56 times larger than the original in the West Loop. Other notable differences are that it doesn’t have communal seating, and has a longer menu full of Avec classics (like the chorizo-stuffed bacon-wrapped dates and taleggio flatbread), along with a lot more small and large plates, pastas, and pizza. And because the space here is bigger and everyone gets their very own seat, this is the better Avec for a group or business dinner when you don’t want to ask the boss to move whenever you need to go to the restroom.
Yakitori Totto
What’s fun about Yakitori Totto in Midtown is that you get to try so many different things. Kid… candy store… you get what we’re saying. You’ll have to climb up stairs to find this restaurant, which gives it a speakeasy feel. And like at any good speakeasy, you’ll feel special for snagging a seat here, and you’ll be a little annoyed that so many people already know about this place.
Custard & Cakes Creamery
C&C Creamery in Manayunk always has a line of people holding cones and cups full of their excellent vanilla, chocolate, twist, and pineapple Dole whip soft serve. The sizes here range from kiddie to a $4 large that’s a towering three-and-a-half scoops. And for just a few bucks, it’s a great deal that’s big enough to split between two people.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Ghost Note Coffee
You can find hand tampers, steamer wands, and baristas who think they’re too cool for you at any Seattle cafe. But at Ghost Note, cocktail shakers are also part of their toolkit. There’s a lot of precision that goes into their caffeinated drinks—there’s even a cold espresso infused with smoked grapefruit rosemary syrup that’s served neat in a coupe. We’re big fans of the mocha shake that comes with chocolate shaken with espresso and toasty malt, complete with orange rind for zing. But the greatest concoction under their roof is the espresso float. It’s an iced latte cut with local root beer, vegan cream, and root beer bitters that has a great combination of stiff coffee and sarsaparilla spice, which then gets calmed down with a touch of creamy sweetness.
Mel's
Mel’s is run by the team behind Al Coro, which is right next door in Chelsea. The food at Al Coro is undeniably good, which isn’t much of a surprise since some of the staff there spent many years working at Del Posto. What is a surprise is that this same team is turning out very mediocre pizzas and wood-fired dishes at Mel’s. If we thought of all the places we’d rather go to for pizza, it would be a long list.
