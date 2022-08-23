ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mims, FL

WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after a crash Thursday morning in Orange County. According to FHP, the crash happened on South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road around 6:24 a.m. A 61-year-old Orlando man was driving a northbound pickup truck, and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

