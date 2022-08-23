Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
WESH
FHP: 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after a crash Thursday morning in Orange County. According to FHP, the crash happened on South John Young Parkway and West Oak Ridge Road around 6:24 a.m. A 61-year-old Orlando man was driving a northbound pickup truck, and...
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
WESH
Port Orange man arrested for trying to buy another child, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A registered sex offender who tried tobuy a child he saw in a Port Orange Walmart store for $200,000 four years ago is back behind bars, accused of offering to buy another child. Helmuth Kolb, now 85, was arrested Thursday for violating his probation after...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Death Investigation After Person Found Dead Inside Barefoot Bay Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputies responded at approximately 1 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home. Initial investigation...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash on John Young Parkway near Oak Ridge Road. Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was killed after a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 made a U-turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
click orlando
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Titusville Man For First-Degree Murder on Tommy Brothers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide that occurred on Cypress Avenue in Mims. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Tommy Leon Brothers of Mims. Homicide Agents have also arrested 27-year-old Corey Ward of Titusville, after an arrest...
click orlando
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
click orlando
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday night in Ormond Beach, according to the police department. Police said the crash happened near Old Kings Road and Nova Road. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
veronews.com
Auto-burglary probe leads to 4 arrests following police chase, crash
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Four auto-burglary suspects were jailed this week after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing the car into a canal. An unidentified fifth suspect was still at large, Indian River County sheriff’s officials said. “A search warrant of the vehicle revealed numerous stolen...
click orlando
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
spacecoastdaily.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person Last Seen Near Willow Lane
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person who was last seen near Williow Lane in Cocoa. According to officials, the man is 5’8″ tall, heavyset weighing approximately 250 pounds. You may text or email dropadime@cocoapolice.com. The...
