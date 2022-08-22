ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins

KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad “Hoppy” Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school’s head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
City
Liberty, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kchi.com

New Athletic Director Named At Chillicothe High School

Chillicothe High School has a new Athletic Director. Long time Lady Hornets basketball coach and previous Lady Hornets golf coach, Darren Smith, has taken over the new position. Former Athletic Director, Dan Nagel will now focus solely on his primary position of principal at Chillicothe High School. Smith talked about what his new role of Athletic Director will look like at CHS.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bellamy Brothers#Local Life#Axe Throwing#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash

One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
q104kc.com

Join Team Q104 for the St. Jude Walk/Run!

Making memories. Supporting a mission. That’s why Tater has signed up to fundraise for the St. Jude Walk/Run on September 24th inside the Kansas City Power & Light District. This September, Q104 is joining the nationwide movement to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and support those who need us most — the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Can we count on your donation to help us reach our goal?
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA INTERSECTION SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED

The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close an intersection within city limits on Thursday, August 25. The city is scheduled to close the intersection of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 25, until 4 p.m. Friday, August 26, to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School.
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy