Gulfport, MS

deltanews.tv

New report shows Mississippi’s highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 governors

(The Center Square) – A new report from a public policy institute shows that Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials earn more than all 50 U.S. governors. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has released its annual Fat Cat Report, which provides a glimpse of what public officials are being paid, and it reflects on how large pay increases are being doled out to those employees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
GULFPORT, MS
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Local
Mississippi Government
Gulfport, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Society
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Virginia State
Local
Mississippi Society
WLOX

Student debt forgiveness positively affects families

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan. ”It’s a big deal for my generation, the generation ahead of us and the generation behind us,” said Jeff. “It’s a big help. It wipes out two thirds of my remaining federally held debt, wipes out a little over a third of my wife’s. $20,000 is a lot of money.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how much Mississippi's State Auditor says absent fathers are costing taxpayers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Absent fathers could cost Mississippi taxpayers more than $700 million for current and future spending, according to State Auditor Shad White. In a new report released Monday, White said the research looking at data from across the state showed taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars when fathers are not around for their children.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Shad White
Jackson Free Press

Thousands Jailed Long Periods Before Trial in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of people in Mississippi continue to be jailed for long periods while waiting to go on trial because they are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they're needed, according to a new report from a group that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Court to hear case on Mississippi grants to private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit that says the state is violating its own constitution by directing $10 million in pandemic relief money to private schools. In April, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed two bills. One created a grant program to help private schools pay for water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. The other allocated the $10 million of federal money for the program, starting July 1. The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, the Mississippi Center for Justice and Democracy Forward filed the lawsuit June 15 in Hinds County Chancery Court on behalf of Parents for Public Schools, an advocacy group founded more than 30 years ago. The lawsuit asks a judge to block the program, which allows grants of up to $100,000 to any in-state school that is a member of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools and that is accredited by a state, regional or national organization. The parameters of the program exclude public schools from applying for the infrastructure grants.
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday. “This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”
BILOXI, MS
wtva.com

Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.

A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
PICAYUNE, MS

