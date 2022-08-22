Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Adenoviral-Based COVID-19 Vaccines May Up Short-Term CV Risk
TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adenoviral-based COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with increased incidence of myocardial infarction and pulmonary embolism among people aged younger than 75 years, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Jérémie Botton, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the French...
Fairfield Sun Times
Clinical Management Improves Hearing for Most With Meniere Disease
TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Meniere disease, most experience preservation or improvement in their hearing through strict clinical management, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Yi Zhang, from Capital Medical University in Beijing, and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort...
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Hallucinogen Use Up Overall, Down Among Teens
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults 26 years and older and decreased among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Addiction. Ofir Livne, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia University in New York...
KIDS・
Fairfield Sun Times
Higher Hyperactivity, ADHD Scores Seen for Children Born Early-Term
TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with early-term birth have increased hyperactivity scores and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) scores, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Geethanjali Lingasubramanian, M.D., from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues estimated the associations between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Peritoneal Dialysis Less Costly for Medicare Than Hemodialysis
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Peritoneal dialysis (PD) costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Jennifer M. Kaplan, M.D., from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues identified Medicare beneficiaries who started...
Comments / 0