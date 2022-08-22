ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Sun Times

Adenoviral-Based COVID-19 Vaccines May Up Short-Term CV Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adenoviral-based COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with increased incidence of myocardial infarction and pulmonary embolism among people aged younger than 75 years, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Jérémie Botton, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the French...
SCIENCE
Fairfield Sun Times

Clinical Management Improves Hearing for Most With Meniere Disease

TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Meniere disease, most experience preservation or improvement in their hearing through strict clinical management, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Yi Zhang, from Capital Medical University in Beijing, and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. Hallucinogen Use Up Overall, Down Among Teens

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults 26 years and older and decreased among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, according to a study published online Aug. 17 in Addiction. Ofir Livne, M.D., M.P.H., from Columbia University in New York...
KIDS
Fairfield Sun Times

Higher Hyperactivity, ADHD Scores Seen for Children Born Early-Term

TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with early-term birth have increased hyperactivity scores and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) scores, according to a study published online Aug. 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Geethanjali Lingasubramanian, M.D., from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and colleagues estimated the associations between...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fairfield Sun Times

Peritoneal Dialysis Less Costly for Medicare Than Hemodialysis

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Peritoneal dialysis (PD) costs Medicare less than hemodialysis, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Jennifer M. Kaplan, M.D., from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues identified Medicare beneficiaries who started...
HEALTH SERVICES

