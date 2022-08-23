ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Merced

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHJOA_0hRISPqU00 A 59-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Merced on Monday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of M and West 25th at about 4:30 pm.

Merced police say the motorcycle was hit by a van.

The 59-year-old rider was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the crash, but say traffic had just resumed after coming to a stop for a train in the area.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, and the rider has not been identified

Merced officers are asking drivers to keep an eye out for motorcyclists on the road, and to drive carefully around them.

Melody Horrell
3d ago

So so sad. I was 2-3 cars behind & saw him on the ground. Prayed he would make it. 😞 so sad. Will pray for his family and friends now

