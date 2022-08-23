Read full article on original website
California to continue Project Homekey, supporting program with new housing and resources
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday his plan to support statewide Project Homekey with more funding and plans for housing, bolstering the 2020 initiative which provided relief to more than 8,000 people. This year, the project contains a package of $15 billion, a $3 billion...
Irrigation Manager shares frustrations over order to stop delivering water to farmers
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The fight for water allocations is happening on the California and Oregon border where the government threatened to take away drought funding if a local irrigation district did not stop diverting water. Gene Souza is the Klamath Irrigation District manager which serves 266 square miles...
Chico hopes public will help pay for homeless services at city-owned shelters and sites
CHICO, Calif. — Chico homeless enforcement is at a standstill, all the while the city opens a charitable homeless fund for the public to help cover the costs to provide services they incur. The city announced that the North Valley Community Foundation Homeless Services Fund opened Wednesday, “a charitable...
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely
REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
Resources: data on the Northstate housing market
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
$20 million Scratcher is largest in California Lottery history
AUBURN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who bought a Scratcher in Auburn, northeast of Sacramento, is now a millionaire. Chad Fry was traveling to Auburn to buy a new pair of shorts. After shopping, he stopped at the Foothill Market to buy some beer and a Lottery ticket. The...
Billboards in California warn citizens not to move to Texas following Uvalde shooting
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX26) — Some recently placed billboards in California are urging residents in the state not to move to Texas for their safety. The billboards say "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The ad campaign comes just two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom...
California to ban sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, what that means for you
CHICO, Calif. — In the next decade, you may be driving through the golden state in a whole new way. California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several...
Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team
MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. (AP) — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a...
Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
PG&E hosting a mobile customer help center in Paradise for rebuilding victims of Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Camp Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking...
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
Organic vegetable project combats CSU food insecurity
CHICO, Calif. — Excited chatter sounds through Chico State as a new semester begins and a new wave of students begin their journey. The Chico State University Farm has an Organic Vegetable Project which provides extra vegetables to the Chico State Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry (HWFP) once a week for students in need.
Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
Housing units close due to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office announced the closure of several housing units in the jail on Tuesday, citing a lack of staff as the primary factor. Over the last two months, the TCSO says the jail closed three separate housing units because of low staffing.
PG&E using helicopters to remove power poles and lines in Feather River Canyon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E began work this week in the Feather River Canyon area of Plumas County between PG&E's Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse removing power poles and lines. PG&E says helicopters are the best method to remove the poles and wires due to the remote and...
Avian Flu in Butte County; officials say low risk to residents
Chico, Calif. — Late last week, Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared avian influenza, mostly known as bird flu, a health emergency in order to stop its spread from birds to humans. However, the risk to the general public is exceedingly low. An official with BCPH said the declaration...
