ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

California to continue Project Homekey, supporting program with new housing and resources

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday his plan to support statewide Project Homekey with more funding and plans for housing, bolstering the 2020 initiative which provided relief to more than 8,000 people. This year, the project contains a package of $15 billion, a $3 billion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Chico, CA
Government
State
California State
Chico, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Chico, CA
krcrtv.com

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Californians are urged to conserve yard water wisely

REDDING, Calif. — California-native, drought-tolerant plants may use less water than other plants in your garden. Plants native to the state, also called “Mediterranean-zone plants," are able to adapt to a long, dry summer and shorter winters with less rain. The dry summer can cause a huge amount...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Resources: data on the Northstate housing market

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The housing market continues to evolve in the 2022 fiscal year as Californians continue the search of finding the perfect home. According to the Californian Association of Realtors, last month, prices remained steady across three different cities with the Redding market, holding a median price of $425,000; Chico at $485,000, and Red Bluff at $300,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

$20 million Scratcher is largest in California Lottery history

AUBURN, Calif. (FOX26) — A man who bought a Scratcher in Auburn, northeast of Sacramento, is now a millionaire. Chad Fry was traveling to Auburn to buy a new pair of shorts. After shopping, he stopped at the Foothill Market to buy some beer and a Lottery ticket. The...
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Foodie Cafe
krcrtv.com

Cal OES and California Military Department create fire engine strike team

MATHER, Calif. — On Wednesday, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards military fire engine strike team. The team will be called "Team Blaze" and will be operated by the State Guard of the Military Department. "We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Ranchers told to stop diverting water in drought-hit area

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. (AP) — California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
krcrtv.com

Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban

EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Organic vegetable project combats CSU food insecurity

CHICO, Calif. — Excited chatter sounds through Chico State as a new semester begins and a new wave of students begin their journey. The Chico State University Farm has an Organic Vegetable Project which provides extra vegetables to the Chico State Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry (HWFP) once a week for students in need.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County firefighters stop 5-acre fire in Richfield on Thursday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning off of Highway 99 West in the Richfield area on Thursday afternoon. Tehama-Glenn CAL FIRE first confirmed the fire, off of Hwy 99W and Orangewood Road, burning between one and two acres at 3:30 p.m. However, by 3:40 p.m., CAL FIRE had stopped the fire's forward spread to between four and five acres.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Avian Flu in Butte County; officials say low risk to residents

Chico, Calif. — Late last week, Butte County Public Health (BCPH) declared avian influenza, mostly known as bird flu, a health emergency in order to stop its spread from birds to humans. However, the risk to the general public is exceedingly low. An official with BCPH said the declaration...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy