Bondurant, IA

WHO 13

Dragoons latest pro basketball team in Iowa

PBA, the Pro Basketball Association, has awarded Des Moines and CK Management Group a PBA D-League franchise. New General Manager Michael Riddle says it will be called the Des Moines Dragoons. Riddle says the Dragoons will focus on giving Iowa talent another shot at a pro career. PBA Commissioner Chris Terrell equates the level of […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months

Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Patton poised for big senior season at Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — Coach Rick Nelson summed it up. "There's not gonna be too many players like him on the field Friday night in the state of Iowa," Nelson said. "There just won't be." Jamison Patton is such a special athlete, he will play football at Iowa State next...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Many Iowa students are back in school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Fort Dodge are back in class on Wednesday. First through fifth graders in Ames also returned today. Ames middle and high school students return to class tomorrow. Watch the video above to see how students were...
DES MOINES, IA
Tire Review

Leeds West Groups Acquires Three Big O Tires Locations in Iowa

Leeds West Groups (LWG) has acquired three Big O Tires locations in Altoona, Ankeny and Urbandale, Iowa. LWG is purchasing the locations from Willis Automotive based in Clive, Iowa. These will be LWG’s first Big O Tires locations in the state of Iowa. LWG is the largest owner of Big O Tires locations across the country.
ALTOONA, IA
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
KCCI.com

An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action

Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa

All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
beeherald.com

Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests

The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Blank IMAX will not return to Des Moines

The Science Center of Iowa will not reopen the Blank IMAX Dome Theater after water damage caused severe damage to the theater and film projector in 2018, Curt Simmons, president of SCI, told Axios Wednesday.Yes, but: That 6,000 square-foot space isn't going to sit empty — SCI is undergoing a $20 million capital campaign to redevelop the space.Details are sparse at the moment, but expect a major renovation that could include adding multiple levels and "substantially increase" public programming space, Simmons says.Flashback: Heavy rains in June 2018 flooded hundreds of homes and businesses in central Iowa, including the IMAX theater, which was the first of its kind in Des Moines when it opened in 2005.Flooding damaged the roof, specialized movie screen, projector, audio system and film collection. But SCI struggled to get reimbursed for the damage from their insurance company, filing a lawsuit in 2020 that accused Philadelphia Insurance Company of underpaying claims for damaged equipment.It ended in a settlement this year for an undisclosed amount of money.What's next: SCI is still fundraising for its capital campaign and plan on sharing more detailed plans with the public soon.
KCCI.com

Des Moines restaurant week draws in business for many local eateries

DES MOINES, Iowa — This weekend will be busy for some eateries in Des Moines because of restaurant week. Harbinger on Ingersoll is one of more than 30 participating restaurants. Besides a special menu just for the week, organizers say it's a great way to draw in new customers, support locals and highlight the variety of cuisines available here in the city.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Parents weigh in on how politics have changed nonpartisan Iowa school boards

Iowa school boards are the lifeblood of the state's public school system. From overseeing public funds to setting district policy, school boards shape the decisions made for students, families and communities. "These children that go to public schools are our future. They're going to be our neighbors. They're going to...
IOWA STATE

