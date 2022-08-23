ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

Comments / 3

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Hays Post

Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook NW of Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Montgomery County, KS
Coffeyville, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Coffeyville, KS
Montgomery County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed

MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
MIAMI, OK
KWCH.com

Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshalls#Marijuana#Police#Doc#Gmc Yukon#The Us Marshalls#Koam News#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kggfradio.com

Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown

Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
CHERRYVALE, KS
kggfradio.com

Construction on 7th Street Between Lewark and Cline in Coffeyville

On 7th Street in Coffeyville between Lewark and Cline, Muller Construction, a subcontractor for J. Graham Construction is removing the existing curb and gutter. This is in preparation for the next phase of the CDBG Street Improvement Project, which will be installing the new curb and gutter. Residents have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy