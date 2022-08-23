Read full article on original website
Kansas couple held in Ottawa County jail on burglary complaints; suspect left underwear at the scene
A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday.
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas carjacking suspect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just before 1p.m. Tuesday, the Montgomery County Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery and vehicle theft that occurred at the Elk City Lake Overlook NW of Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
News to Know: Ottawa Co. jail inmates riot, Parsons bomb suspect charged, and Kansas abortion vote affirmed
MIAMI, Okla. – There were reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening. Authorities say three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties. Authorities dismissed several supporting police agencies, but they were called back after inmates set a trash can on fire. The fire was put out safely. Click here for more details as this story develops.
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
Catoosa Police search for woman accused of stealing nearly $2000 of merchandise from drug store
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police Department (CPD) is trying to identify a woman accused of stealing more than $1900 worth of merchandise from a drug store. CPD is asking anyone with information about to woman to contact Detective Doug Chism at 918-266-0810 or dchism@cityofcatoosa.org. You can also leave an...
Kansas law enforcement warns of post office scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is among several law enforcement agencies in Kansas warning people about a possible mail scam. The sheriff’s office shared a photo on Facebook. It shows a letter that appears to be from the U.S. Post Office. The letter states, “Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to your parcel” and lists a possible tracking number. The letter goes on to state that the parcel may be stored at your local depot and includes a link to “Reschedule Delivery.” Clicking on the link will take you to a page where it asks for personal information.
‘Staggering and swaying’: Police officer accused of attempting to drive cruiser while drunk
MIAMI — An officer with the Miami Police Department is off the job and facing charges after internal affairs investigators said he was caught drinking and attempting to drive his patrol vehicle. Officer Jeffrey Marcano was being monitored as part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation when detectives said...
One killed following multi-car crash on Highway 412, near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/25/22: The road has reopened following the crash. Three cars were involved in the collision. One man, 66-year-old Richard Bundrick — from Springdale, Ark. — was killed in the crash. Bundrick was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 when the collision occurred, and...
Cherryvale schools in soft lockdown, reports of threatening behavior
CHERRYVALE, Kan. – Cherryvale schools are put into a soft lockdown after reports of threatening behavior near one school. According to school officials, this morning USD 447 received word of possible threatening behavior verbalized by an individual near one of the district’s schools. While Cherryvale police investigate, all...
Cherryvale Schools Put in Brief Soft Lockdown
Cherryvale schools were put in a soft lockdown for a period today after reports of threatening behavior near one of the schools. Officials received word this morning that threatening behavior was verbalized by an individual. However later, after investigation by Cherryvale police the threat was found not to be credible. Cherryvale Schools Superintendent, Travis Githens says the district took precautions in the meantime.
Claremore woman warns others of car wrapping scams
In tough times, folks will do whatever they can to make ends meet. Sometimes, that makes them easy targets for scammers, who’ll only make things, even worse.
Residents Have Safety Concerns About Intersection Where Osage County Deputy Was Killed
News On 6 looked into how many crashes have happened at the intersection where Osage County Capt. Willy Hargraves was hit and killed on Aug. 19. The memorial for the captain at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18 is a reminder of the community’s loss.
Construction on 7th Street Between Lewark and Cline in Coffeyville
On 7th Street in Coffeyville between Lewark and Cline, Muller Construction, a subcontractor for J. Graham Construction is removing the existing curb and gutter. This is in preparation for the next phase of the CDBG Street Improvement Project, which will be installing the new curb and gutter. Residents have been...
BPD and OHP Investigate Boating Accident on Hudson Lake That Critically Injures a Child
Bartlesville Police responded to an injury boat accident on Hudson Lake, northwest of Bartlesville. on Saturday. The occured on Saturday August 20, 2022, at 6:05 p.m. A preliminary report indicates the throttle may have stuck on the boat, which then struck the concrete spillway. There were five occupants in the boat, two adults and three children.
