Nashville, TN

Driver dies after hitting electrical pole on Old Hickory Boulevard

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The victim of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has been tentatively identified.

It happened on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the 23-year-old man was driving his Toyota Celica eastbound on Old Hickory Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he entered the intersection at Heritage Drive, lost control and hit an electrical pole.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs at the scene.

The victim was also wearing a seatbelt.

Efforts are underway to confirm his identity and reach out to his next of kin.

