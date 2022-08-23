ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A city man now awaits sentencing for firing a gun at a car with people inside, then getting into a standoff with police. Anthony Breedlove was convicted Tuesday for reckless endangerment and gun charges. The 41-year-old was on parole at the time. Police say he shot a gun he could not legally own, at a moving car in December last year. No one was injured. There was a standoff with police that lasted more than two-hours until Breedlove surrendered.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO