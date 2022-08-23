Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha Starr
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating Jefferson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Jefferson Avenue in the city of Rochester Thursday night. Police say that they responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a male down.
Rochester man in life-threatening condition after Dewey Ave. shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Man shot, killed on North Street during robbery
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the corner of North Street and Durnan street for the report of someone shot.
Penn Yan teen arrested for threatening to stab someone, violating protection order
A Penn Yan teen has been arrested after police said he chased a person through the Village with a knife, threatening to kill them, returning to the scene later that day in violation of protection order, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Arrest in 19th Ward Arson
A Rochester man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire late last night in the city's 19th Ward. Firefighters say the unnamed suspect lit an apartment building on fire on Salina Street. No injuries were reported. Authorities say the suspect is a 7-time convicted felon who's out...
Rochester Police Department shows room with 13,500 seized guns, talks efforts to stem violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 13,500 guns are hard to try and visualize. The Rochester Police Department gave News 8 an exclusive look into an evidence and storage room where all of these firearms — mostly illegal — are kept. These weapons have played roles in shootings and deadly homicides going back decades. From little rusted […]
Five Rochester residents arrested for stolen four-wheeler
All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man convicted for December shooting on Maryland Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A city man now awaits sentencing for firing a gun at a car with people inside, then getting into a standoff with police. Anthony Breedlove was convicted Tuesday for reckless endangerment and gun charges. The 41-year-old was on parole at the time. Police say he shot a gun he could not legally own, at a moving car in December last year. No one was injured. There was a standoff with police that lasted more than two-hours until Breedlove surrendered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting
A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
WHEC TV-10
Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Another Deadly Shooting In Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. Forty-one-year-old Rashadd Walker was gunned down at the corner of North and Durnan Streets. No one has been arrested. It is the city's 51st homicide this year.
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
Rochester man arrested for arson after apartment fire
After investigators determined the fire was intentionally caused by flammable liquids, police were able to apprehend the man who still had a gasoline can in his possession.
WHEC TV-10
Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities
NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
WHEC TV-10
Interstate Gun Task Force has seized over 6,000 illegal guns since January
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul was in New York City Wednesday to talk about the rate of illegal gun seizures by police across the state. Hochul says the guns are being removed thanks to the help of federal partners. News10NBC takes a look at some of these...
WHEC TV-10
Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Dewey Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dewey Avenue on Thursday morning. Rochester police responded at around 12:15 a.m. after getting calls for a person shot on Dewey near Lorimer Street. They found the 21-year-old city resident with an upper-body gunshot wound and he was taken to Strong Hospital.
Comments / 0