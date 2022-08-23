ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Police investigating Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after he was shot on Jefferson Avenue in the city of Rochester Thursday night. Police say that they responded to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired and a male down.
iheart.com

Arrest in 19th Ward Arson

A Rochester man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire late last night in the city's 19th Ward. Firefighters say the unnamed suspect lit an apartment building on fire on Salina Street. No injuries were reported. Authorities say the suspect is a 7-time convicted felon who's out...
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man convicted for December shooting on Maryland Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A city man now awaits sentencing for firing a gun at a car with people inside, then getting into a standoff with police. Anthony Breedlove was convicted Tuesday for reckless endangerment and gun charges. The 41-year-old was on parole at the time. Police say he shot a gun he could not legally own, at a moving car in December last year. No one was injured. There was a standoff with police that lasted more than two-hours until Breedlove surrendered.
iheart.com

Rochester Parolee Convicted in December Shooting

A Rochester man has been found guilty in a December shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood. 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove was convicted today of two weapons charges and reckless endangerment. Police say he shot an illegal gun at a moving car on Maryland Street, while on parole on a weapons conviction. The...
WHEC TV-10

Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist killed on Clover Street in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal accident in the town of Pittsford Thursday. Deputies say that a motorcycle and car collided on Clover Street at Willard Road. The motorcyclist was killed. The area was closed to traffic during the investigation but...
WHEC TV-10

Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
WHEC TV-10

Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
WHEC TV-10

Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Dewey Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dewey Avenue on Thursday morning. Rochester police responded at around 12:15 a.m. after getting calls for a person shot on Dewey near Lorimer Street. They found the 21-year-old city resident with an upper-body gunshot wound and he was taken to Strong Hospital.
