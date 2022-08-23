Read full article on original website
The Neenah vs Menasha rivalry game has a theme with a meaning
The red, white, and blue theme of the Neenah vs Menasha game will represent veterans with the game benefiting the Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt.
The end of an era for Neenah football
This is the last season for Neenah’s current Rocket Stadium. The new stadium is under construction and will be ready by the 2023 school year.
The Korths turned Menasha football into a family affair
Coach Jeramie Korth and quarterback A.J. Korth make for quite the duo. The father-son football pair at Menasha High School share more than just the same team.
NBC26
Neenah Rockets football utilizing relentless rushing attack in 2022
NEENAH — Neenah wasted little time blasting off into the 2022 season. Last Thursday, the Rockets beating De Pere, 46-7 led by a huge night from senior running back Jace Jenkins. “Just, lets get better, lets keep getting better and rush for more yards." That’s what Rockets head coach...
NBC26
New UWO coach Jennings focused on conference title now, national championship later
OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Six months in, Peter Jennings' transition to UW Oshkosh has been smooth, but it hasn't been perfect. “We had a team meeting earlier today and I made a comment telling them to check their (UW-Whitewater) email address and I thought I was going to get some binders thrown at me," Jennings joked. "I thought I was going to have to mend some fences after that.”
23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course
At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap, and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
The Power of the River debuts in De Pere, showing in Menasha on Thursday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday. Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
spectrumnews1.com
Kimberly’s Steve Jones already developing winning formula in new career as motivational speaker
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis.— This was the day the separation became final. Even when you know it’s coming, and all the details have been finalized, and it’s been as harmonious as you hoped, it still kind of … sucks. “Honestly, I’m hurting a little bit,’’ said Steve...
WNCY
Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wtaq.com
Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Shooting Updated
Thicker clouds will finally break later today finally bringing back the sunshine!. An area of low pressure moving through will bring showers and storms at times today.
UPMATTERS
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
NBC26
De Pere's sister across the sea
DE PERE — Look closesly around town and you may find traces from De Pere's sister city in Sweden. Much like De Pere, the town of Åmål, Sweden has a focus on the water. De Pere is split by the Fox and uses the river as an economic and recreational driver for the city.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
