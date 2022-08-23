ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jo Jo
2d ago

This is bc many Card Skimmers were found on mostly "self checkout's" this is for our Safety of being Robbed our Food Stamps !

Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

UPDATE: Bomb threat cleared at Woburn Superior Court

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a bomb threat at Woburn Superior Court’s garage, according to their tweet. The courthouse was been evacuated, and a bomb squad sweep was completed. The threat was cleared shortly before noon. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS...
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
whdh.com

TSA at Logan confiscate ninja stars and daggers

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated two daggers and 10 ninja stars from a carry-on bag over the weekend. The man told TSA he mixed up his baggage. State Police then escorted the man to the ticket counter to move these items to his checked bag instead.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS it was around 2:30 p.m. on Mt. Pleasant Street when the officers were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. The group...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Suspect flags down unsuspecting driver in Leominster, stabs him with boxcutter

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A man is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect who hailed him for help on Thursday night. Leominster Police say the victim was driving in the area of Marguerite Avenue and Lincoln Terrace around 10:00 p.m. when he was flagged down by a young man. After getting out of his car, authorities say the man pulled out a box cutter and demanded money from the victim.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
whdh.com

Eversource debuts new explode-proof manhole covers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource Energy has debuted new manhole covers that the company said will prevent them from occasionally exploding several feet in the air, as several covers have done in Boston this summer. Their “energy-release manhole covers” are outfitted with latches that will allow the covers to come up...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
NECN

MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court

A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Woman beaten on MBTA bus after telling assailant she was talking too loud and to ‘shut up’

BOSTON — What started as a conversation on a cell phone Tuesday afternoon ended with an assault and an arrest. Transit Police say they responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fight on an MBTA bus. Responding officers were approached by a victim who claimed she had been attacked by a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shauntay Simmons of Boston, according to police.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

WOBURN, Mass. — A courthouse in Woburn, Massachusetts, was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat. Middlesex Superior Court was cleared after a bomb threat forced an evacuation for much of the morning. State Police and the Bomb Squad were on scene, sweeping the building. People were being let...
WOBURN, MA

