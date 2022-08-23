ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

2016 murder of Louisiana Tech student still unsolved

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Having to bury a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. In 2017, Adrienne Green had to bury her only son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Green. It’s been six years since he was murdered and still no clues as to who’s responsible for his death.
RUSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
Ouachita Parish, LA
Government
City
West Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KNOE TV8

8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Cumbie
KNOE TV8

Grant High School student found with firearm

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm. GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.
GRANT PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Vehicles#Homeschool Resource Fair#Tcu#La Tech#Nela
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

STERLINGTON VS NEVILLE

A student says "All loans should be forgiven" Your kids are likely exposed to these dangerous trends often when online, at school, or out with friends. The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help.
STERLINGTON, LA
opso.net

OPSO Bass Tournament On The Ouachita 2022 Results

Fishing the Ouachita was a little tough Saturday, but that didn’t stop anyone from having a good time. We had a great turnout with 45 teams registered. Congratulations to those that brought in several nice fish at weigh-in. The 1st place team of Michael Colvin & A.B. Branch had a total weight of 16.8 lbs. The 10th place team of Mike Thrasher & William Hatton won big bass with a nice one weighing in at 4.52 lbs. Payouts were made to the top ten places.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KNOE TV8

Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time

Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: City of Monroe Fire Department and Police Department

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Police Chief, Vic Zordan, and Fire Chief, Terry Williams. Zordan and Williams discuss the hiring and recruitment process for the Monroe Police and Fire Departments as well as the benefits of joining these organizations. Watch the video above for more information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy