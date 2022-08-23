Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
2016 murder of Louisiana Tech student still unsolved
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Having to bury a child is every parent’s worst nightmare. In 2017, Adrienne Green had to bury her only son Nicholas ‘Niko’ Green. It’s been six years since he was murdered and still no clues as to who’s responsible for his death.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School to take place on September 9th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 9, 2022, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School at 10 AM. The school is located at 1709 Parkview Drive in Monroe, La.
Bayou Jamb provides a ‘taste’ of what’s ahead this weekend outside Ruston’s Joe Aillet Stadium
The week full of festivities rolls on for Bayou Jamb. But, we’re talking about the action in the kitchen – and not on the gridiron. Ruston’s Civic Center hosted the inaugural ‘Taste of the Tailgate’ tour. Up to 15 vendors, and dozens of hungry appetites filled the venue to get a taste of the city. […]
Franklin Parish Public schools closed Thursday, classes resume Friday
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullatt said public schools will be closed on Thursday, August 25 due to the weather. Gullatt said there are still several roads that school buses will not be able to drive through because of flooding. Classes will resume on Friday, August 26.
Pig Out!: Downtown West Monroe to host pig out event at Johnny’s Pizza on August 30th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, there pig out event at the Johnny’s Pizza House located at 809 Warren Drive in West Monroe, La. This event will support the Downtown West Monroe Riverfront property. The event will take place from 5 PM to 8 PM.
La. sheriff reveals dangerous trends every parent should know
The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us what things junk food can do to your brain. Sterlington PD urges residents to lock car doors, 8...
8 projects to reduce flooding in Northeast Louisiana set to get funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eight projects in Northeast Louisiana are set to receive funding to reduce flooding. They include three projects in Farmerville. Hodge, Jonesboro, Monroe, West Monroe, and Franklin Parish each received one. “We have eight projects that could possibly come to fruition and just provide better drainage in...
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
Grant High School student found with firearm
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Grant High School student was located with a firearm. GPSO said the student is in the custody of law enforcement and that this appears to be an isolated incident. There were no injuries reported and GPSO said there is no further threat.
Ouachita senior center needs help as demand for food rises
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food. Food pantry volunteer Carrie Cann says they help when they can, but times are tough. “They have boxes of food for them at the end...
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
Man arrested after evening shooting leaves Ruston woman shot in the head
Ruston, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 33-year-old Lee Crew of Ruston after he allegedly shot a woman in the head on August 24. LPSO says Lekeesha Thurman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was dropped off at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
STERLINGTON VS NEVILLE
A student says "All loans should be forgiven" Your kids are likely exposed to these dangerous trends often when online, at school, or out with friends. The Ouachita Council on Aging says there’s been a recent increase in demand from those in need of food and looking to the community for help.
OPSO Bass Tournament On The Ouachita 2022 Results
Fishing the Ouachita was a little tough Saturday, but that didn’t stop anyone from having a good time. We had a great turnout with 45 teams registered. Congratulations to those that brought in several nice fish at weigh-in. The 1st place team of Michael Colvin & A.B. Branch had a total weight of 16.8 lbs. The 10th place team of Mike Thrasher & William Hatton won big bass with a nice one weighing in at 4.52 lbs. Payouts were made to the top ten places.
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more. A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs, and kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has some flavor combinations that bring people back. Pro-Life Pregnancy center doing more in...
Road Closure: LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near Sterlington is temporarily closed due to high water
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that LA 134 from LA 139 to LA 136 near the Town of Sterling is closed due to high water after heavy rainfall in the area. The closure is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe Fire Department and Police Department
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Police Chief, Vic Zordan, and Fire Chief, Terry Williams. Zordan and Williams discuss the hiring and recruitment process for the Monroe Police and Fire Departments as well as the benefits of joining these organizations. Watch the video above for more information.
