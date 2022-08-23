Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
One vehicle overturned on Highway 14
One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
PCH traffic limited after man struck by vehicle
Traffic was limited on the Pacific Coast Highway Thursday night after a person was struck by a vehicle, officials said. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Supervisor Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The man who was struck was flown […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tanker Truck Cabin Fire Shuts Down 14 Freeway in Newhall
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A tanker truck cabin was fully engulfed in flames Monday night, Aug. 22, prompting closure of lanes on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway as firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
L.A. Weekly
Derek Traeger Killed in Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway [Torrance, CA]
28-Year-Old Lifeguard Pronounced Dead after Traffic Accident near Artesia Boulevard. The crash happened on August 14th in the early hours of the morning, on the northbound 405 freeway, south of Artesia Boulevard. Furthermore, according to corner report, the 28-year-old LA County Lifeguard at Santa Monica died after suffering a blunt...
1 hospitalized after tanker-truck fire temporarily shuts down northbound 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
A driver was hospitalized after a tanker truck caught fire on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita late Monday, prompting a brief closure of northbound lanes.
L.A. Weekly
Ethan Jordan and 1 Other Hurt in Bicycle Accident near East Ventura Boulevard [Camarillo, CA]
Two Teens Sent to Hospital Following a Bicycle Accident in Camarillo Premium Outlets Parking Lot. The incident happened on August 5th, at around 12:25 p.m., at the 500 block of East Ventura Boulevard near Highway 101. According to reports, two teenage boys were riding their bicycles through a parking lot...
Santa Clarita Radio
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
L.A. Weekly
Janisha Harris and Jamarae Keyes Killed in Speeding Collision on Broadway Street [Los Angeles, CA]
The incident took place near Manchester Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling at high rates of speed when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to do so and a pursuit ensued. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle sped through a red...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested After Brief Santa Clarita Pursuit
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Valencia last month. On July 24, deputies patrolling Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive in Valencia noticed a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies proceeded behind...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two detained after 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel found
Two men were detained on Thursday near the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country after deputies found approximately 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel fuel, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies...
Shooting in Boyle Heights Leave One Person in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition Wednesday after he and a woman were shot in Boyle Heights.
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Big Rig Fires Break Out Moments Apart In Santa Clarita
Two big rig fires broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley Monday evening on opposite sides of town. The first big rig fire was reported at 10:30 p.m. on the 31800 block of The Old Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
Truck filled with cantaloupes catches fire in Castaic
A truck filled with cantaloupes caught fire in Castaic on Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 11 p.m. The fire occurred on the 3100 block of...
One dead, two injured after crash involving Amazon delivery truck in Cypress
The investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash involving an Amazon delivery truck continued in Cypress early Monday morning. According to Orange County Fire Authority Captain Sean Doran, the crash occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on near the intersection of Katella Boulevard and Holder Street where a Chevrolet Camaro and the Amazon truck collided. "`It sounds like the Camaro may have run a red light," said Cypress Police Department Sergeant Thomas Mellana. "Speed was possibly involved."The passenger in the Camaro was killed during the crash, while the other two people — the drivers of each vehicle — were rushed to nearby trauma centers for treatment. The deceased person's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.Authorities remained on scene throughout the night as they investigated the incident.
signalscv.com
Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
1 killed, another injured in Palmdale crash
A person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday.According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the 23000 block of East Avenue O around 1:20 p.m.Following the collision, one of the people involved was said to be trapped inside their vehicle and had to be rescued by Los Angeles County Fire Department units. That person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.Another person involved was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. That person's identity was not immediately known.The cause of the collision was under investigation.
