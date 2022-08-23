ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway, NJ

Bear caught on doorbell camera passing through New Jersey neighborhood

 3 days ago

It's not a big deal when a bear walks through the woods, but one bold bear was caught on camera passing through a neighborhood in New Jersey.

Doorbell camera captured the bear on Seminole Avenue in Rockaway on Friday.

In fact, it was caught twice -- once around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, and then again overnight around 4:40 a.m.

In both incidents, the bear could be seen passing gingerly by the front door of the house.

Luckily, the bear didn't seem to cause any trouble, but it came as a surprise to those who saw it.

