Bear caught on doorbell camera passing through New Jersey neighborhood

It's not a big deal when a bear walks through the woods, but one bold bear was caught on camera passing through a neighborhood in New Jersey.

Doorbell camera captured the bear on Seminole Avenue in Rockaway on Friday.

In fact, it was caught twice -- once around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, and then again overnight around 4:40 a.m.

Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. Lucy Yang has the Eyewitness News exclusive.

In both incidents, the bear could be seen passing gingerly by the front door of the house.

Luckily, the bear didn't seem to cause any trouble, but it came as a surprise to those who saw it.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,