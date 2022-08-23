3 seriously injured in head-on crash at east 54th Street, Troost Avenue

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that seriously injured three people on Monday evening.

The crash happened at Troost Avenue and east 54th Street at around 7:15 p.m.

According to authorities, a man in an Infinity was traveling south at a high rate of speed.

The man hit a Hyudai with two women inside head on. All three were transported to an area hospital.

The man is being investigated for driving under the influence.

