ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Sheriff Gulledge offers back to school safety tips

By For the Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvHkc_0hRINynO00

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge offers some safety tips for those students who will be walking back and forth to school this year.

“Parents can teach their children the following safety tips which will inform the students of the danger signs to watch for and avoid when walking between school and home,” Sheriff Gulledge said.

“Drivers should be cautious of children walking back and forth to school,” added the Sheriff. “We can all learn from the safety tips below and abide by them to make Richmond County safer for all.”

• While walking, remember to always travel with a friend. Two heads are better than one, especially if there’s an emergency.

• A stranger is anyone you or your parents don’t know well.

• You or your friend must never take candy, money, medicine, or anything else from a stranger.

• If a stranger in a car asks you questions, don’t get close to the car (you could get pulled in) – and never get in the car.

• Strangers can be very tricky – they can ask you to walk with them to “show” them something; they can offer to pay for your video game or ask you to help them find a lost dog or cat. Don’t be fooled!

• Don’t tell anyone your name or address when you’re walking and don’t think that because someone knows your name that they know you – they may just be looking at your name printed on your lunch box, school bag or T-shirt.

• If you think you’re in any danger, yell, and run to the nearest store or “safe house” or back to school.

• Always tell your parents or teacher if a stranger has approached you.

“By taking the time to carefully prepare your child on how to handle these situations, you can help ensure your child’s safety whether they are on their way to school or home, playing on a playground or riding their bikes,” Sheriff Gulledge concludes.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park

Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
ABERDEEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Anson County 911 Lines Down

ANSON COUNTY, N.C.– Anson County Police Department announced their 911 lines were down on August 24th. There is no current estimated restoration time for this to be scheduled. Windstream and the County are working diligently to get the lines restored. Anyone with emergencies is asked to call 704-994-3009 or...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
Richmond County, NC
Education
Rockingham, NC
Education
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Government
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Back To School#Lunch Box#K12
foxwilmington.com

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Body found near McGirt Road in Robeson County, sheriff says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms that homicide detectives, deputies and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found Wednesday night off of McGirt Road near Maxton. Several community members said officers have been on the scene for several hours and...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst Police arrest three at checkpoint

On August 14, Pinehurst Police officers arrested three individuals while conducting a traffic checkpoint on Highway 5. When asked for identification, the driver told officers he did not have his license, according to a press release from the Pinehurst Police Department. Officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, and the vehicle attempted to flee. After a brief pursuit, the driver and two occupants were arrested without incident.
PINEHURST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy