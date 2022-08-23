Read full article on original website
In 1999, an 11-year-old girl stood on the corner and waited for the ice cream truck. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
New Italian Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award-Winning Taco Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Chandler's Pickelball Kingdom fills courts to meet demand for the sport in the Valley
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, according to the USA Pickleball Association. The craze is taking hold in the valley too. Pickleball Kingdom opened in Chandler at Ray and Rural in May of 2022. Ace Rodrigues, the facility’s founder and owner, said they’ve been busy ever since they welcomed their first players just a few months ago.
arizonawildcats.com
The Thunderbirds Make History With Golf Facility Gift
Arizona Athletics' announcement of its new, state-of-the-art facility for its women's and men's golf programs was historic in a number of ways. The $14.86 million dollar project will give Arizona's elite golf teams an official home at Tucson Country Club. It was a powerful display by generous supporters who made the project a reality. It also marked a historic first for one of those key supporters of the project.
West Valley third grader wins gold at Junior Olympics
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A West Valley third grader has achieved his dream of winning gold at the 2022 USATF Junior Olympics. 12News first introduced viewers to C.J. Flowers while he was preparing for the Junior Olympics last summer. Even back then, the then 7-year-old was laser-focused on his mission...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Tempe’s Loss is Scottsdale’s Gain for Nightlife
It’s funny how poor zoning decisions can lead to unexpected conclusions, like a truncated Butterfly Effect. For instance, when a retirement community inexplicably sets up shot right next the Arizona State campus and it leads to added nightlife and tax revenue for Scottsdale. We are talking about the Mirabella/Shady...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football 2022 season win predictions
Training camp is over for the Arizona Wildcats, who in less than two weeks will begin the 2022 season with a trip to San Diego State. After that follows a pair of challenging nonconference home games before Pac-12 play kicks off in late September. According to DraftKings, the UA’s projected...
nomadlawyer.org
Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
Fast Casual
Cinnaholic adding 4th Arizona location
Georgia's Cinnaholic, a vegan bakery, will open later this year in Mesa, Arizona, at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite. The concept has locations operating in Gilbert, Scottdale and Tempe and has signed three agreements for the Phoenix area. "Arizonians can't seem to get enough Cinnaholic, and we are happy...
QSR magazine
Cinnaholic Set to Open in Mesa, Arizona
Mesa dessert lovers are in for a treat—a new Cinnaholic location is coming to the community. Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving 100% plant-based roll creations, announced a new location opening soon in Mesa. The new bakery will be located at 1252 South Signal Butte Road Suite 105, conveniently situated at the corner of E Hampton Ave. The gourmet bakery will continue providing current and future Arizona Cinnaholic lovers a sweet fix, and is set to open in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, the concept has also announced three signed agreements for the Phoenix area.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Phoenix on Memorial Day Weekend 2022
If you’re looking for things to do in Phoenix during Memorial Day weekend, there are many great options. For hiking and sightseeing, consider the Mormon Trail, Pinnacle Peak, and the Heard Museum of Indian Art. This museum dates back to 1929 and features traditional as well as contemporary Native American art. It also features a range of musical acts and cultural events. The museum is free and open to the public.
nomadlawyer.org
Scottsdale: 7 Best Places To Visit In Scottsdale, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Scottsdale Arizona. A visit to Scottsdale, Arizona is a great way to enjoy the desert scenery and its many diverse museums, arts venues, and great restaurants. The city is also known for its diverse museums, including the Scottsdale Museum of the West and the Xeriscape Garden, which features over 7,000 plants and other native species.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In Arizona
This restaurant serves up the tastiest waffles in the state.
Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX — It's hard to believe, but there are only 173 days until Super Bowl LVII comes to Arizona. And don't worry, if you lose track of time, there's now a countdown clock for that. The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled its Super Bowl countdown clock in Terminal...
Construction materials found burning on roof in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are investigating a fire reported Thursday afternoon on the roof of a building under construction near the Footprint Center. Reports of smoke were reported to the Phoenix Fire Department at about 2:30 p.m. for a building being constructed near 2nd and Jackson streets in downtown Phoenix. Firefighters reported discovering construction materials that had been burning on the building's roof and managed to quickly extinguish the flames.
Valley sisters still missing one month later
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Goodyear Police Department are still trying to locate two teenage sisters who were reported missing last month. Priscilla and Jaqueline Suarez, ages 16 and 13, were last seen at a residence near Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue on July 29 at 5:45 p.m. The sisters...
'Gila River Arena' no more. Meet Glendale's new 'Desert Diamond Arena'
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The arena formerly known as "Gila River Arena" will be getting a new name and a new facelift after a new partnership with Desert Diamond Casinos and ASM Global. The 18,000-seat arena will now be known...
Hallmark Channel’s 'Enchant' coming to Arizona this November
Over four million sparkling lights will illuminate Salt River Fields as they host ‘Enchant’ this November! Here’s what you need to know about this Christmas light event.
'Tis the season for Hatch green chiles in Arizona
It's Hatch green chile season, and if you're looking to partake in the annual delicacy from our neighbors in New Mexico, now's the time. Where to get them: Everywhere! Hatch green chiles are available all over Phoenix. You can buy them and roast them yourself, or and some places, including Food City and the Power Road Farmers Market in Mesa, will roast them for you.
nhonews.com
Construction underway on Diamondbacks fields
WINSLOW, Ariz. —Construction is underway on new fields in Winslow. The Arizona Diamondbacks have selected Winslow for their 44th field The master plan is for the area north and east of the multi-purpose complex. The D-Backs field will be the first phase of the project, moving forward the city plans to develop the other fields, driving range, walking path, playground and pond.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (August 22-28)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week’s performers are known for great partnerships on stage or in the studio. August 22. Incubus. Incubus hasn’t released a full-length album in five years, making the band’s...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye
PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
