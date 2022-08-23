WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).

