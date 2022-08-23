Read full article on original website
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio will be held Monday August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on August 20, 2022.
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
Jason Monroe Norris, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Monroe Norris also known as “Blu” and “Blu Jay”, 42 of New Castle, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Jason was born February 21, 1981, in New Castle, a son of Stephen Norris and Elaine Derry. He was a...
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
Carmen John Guido, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen John Guido, 87, of Willowhurst Cirle, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his residence in New Castle. He was born on March 20, 1935 in New Castle, a son of the late Rocco and Teresa (Rozzi) Guido. He was married to the late...
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
Richard P. “Dick” Regano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. “Dick” Regano 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hospice House. Richard was born on June 29, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Anne Petrony Regano. A 1954 graduate of South High School, Richard was...
Donna Marie Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marie Jones, 86 of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Monday morning, August 22, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Donna was born July 14, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clyde A. and Violet (Jennings) Thompson. She graduated from Chaney High School...
Donna Lee Griffith, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lee Griffith passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Donna was born on November 5, 1941. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage PA, 16148. A service will follow at 6:00p.m.
Donna G. Redman-Provitt, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna G. Redman-Provitt, 66, departed this life suddenly Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. She was born January 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the feisty daughter of Thomas Freeman and Ruth Reed Greenlee. Donna was blessed with a stepmother, June Freeman and second father, Walter Greenlee. She was also her grandmother, Florena’s shadow, following her wherever she went and trying to do whatever she did (good or bad).
Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Herman Anthony, 76, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 25, 1946 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles Monroe Anthony and the late Betty Jean Allshouse Anthony.
John A. Bloomis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis. John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974. He...
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
Elizabeth Wainwright, Beachwood, Ohio
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in...
Edward Wasacz, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Wasacz, 81, of New Springfield, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Born November 9, 1940 in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Edward and Harriet Fedorek Wasacz. Edward proudly served his...
Harvey Lee “Oz” Newby, Jr., Sharpesville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey Lee “Oz” Newby Jr., transitioned on the evening of Thursday, August 18, 2022. Harvey was born on February 9, 1960, in Huntsville, Alabama, to Harvey L. Newby, Sr. and Johnnie Kate Irvin Newby. A 1978 graduate of Farrell High School, he enlisted...
