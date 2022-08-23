Three siblings from the Polchow family have donated conservation easements to Conserving Carolina on a 694-acre property in Brevard. The property encompasses an entire sub-watershed containing nearly seven miles of pristine streams, headwater seeps and springs that form Tarkiln Branch, a tributary of Cathey’s Creek. Richard Polchow says his parents, Rob and Mary, purchased the property in 1963 with conservation in mind. “My parents deeply loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and their primary goal was to understand the flora and fauna and protect the land,” Richard says. “My mother had a keen interest in botany. Thus, the preservation of our Tarkiln Branch land became, quite simply, the logical and natural thing to do later in our lives.”

BREVARD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO